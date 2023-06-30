Immortal zombie dinosaurs? Big Tech on the dissection table

Big Tech has become unavoidable: IT companies so big and powerful that they are called “too big to fail”. The belief in the crisis and bankruptcy immunity of Microsoft, Facebook, Alphabet and their counterparts in China is closely related 1) to their position in the societies: they are almost as central to all areas of life as the state and 2) to the fact that they embody a blossoming of capitalism – and that at a time when hardly anyone can (re)imagine the end of capitalism, and at the same time hardly any profit or growth model makes a renewal of capitalism appear credible.

So Big Tech is something like the immortal zombie dinosaur – a monument to all the contradictions that plague us today. It is this sense of no-way-out that Big Tech embodies and it should be clear that it has only come to this because Big Tech, with the consent of the states, has combined enormous economic power, which has led to an increase in surveillance , a spiral of disinformation and a weakening of workers’ rights.

It’s nothing new to critique Big Tech, but the 11th TNI Flagship State of Power report shows why it’s worth it. The report – available as a 120-page Open Access PDF or e-book – uncovers the actors, strategies and impact of the digital takeover, and suggests ideas on how movements can bring technology back under popular control. Absolutely worth reading!

