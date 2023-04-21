Home » Immortals of Aveum gameplay reveals combat, gear, and puzzles – Sina Hong Kong
Technology

by admin
文章： Eirik Hyldbakk Furu – Gamereactor.cn

I’m glad to see, and many of you were excited when EA Originals and Ascendant Studios actually launched Immortals of Aveum last Thursday, but the lack of pure gameplay left many disappointed and wanting more. Fortunately, it was corrected today.

The developer released a 6-minute Aveum Immortal gameplay video as promised. It shows the player using all three magic types, some special rage spells, and some skills, while battling two smaller groups of enemies, a very tall one and a tiny dragon. A simple puzzle and gear feature sheet is also shown, so you can get an idea of ​​what awaits July 20th – even though I still ran into a few things while playing, they seemed to be being saved for later.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

