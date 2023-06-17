Immortals of Aveum Impressions: Here’s a Teaser of Magic

After I finished reading Immortals of Aveum: We Played the Best Surprise of 2023″target=”_blank”>Eirik’s preview of Immortals of Aveum a few months ago, I found myself marking July 20th on my calendar, Because it seems pretty clear that EA’s Ascendant Studios is known for its amazing Call of Duty similar project. After getting hands-on with Immortals of Aveum (pronounced ay-vee-um, in case you’re wondering), I’m still promising this one, Thrilling movie shooting game is very exciting.

Since we’ve discussed this before, I’ll be very brief about the story at the center of Immortals of Aveum. You play as Jak, an Immortal tasked with suppressing an invading force led by a powerful magic user named Sandrakk. Under the command of Gina Torres’ General Kirkan, you’ll travel the world and fight in fantastical environments, including gigantic walking magic mechs, on devastated frontlines, in lush jungles, and against hordes of enemies Fight, whether it’s magic-wielding ordinary soldiers or deadly dragons.

A key part of Immortals of Aveum’s story isn’t necessarily the concept behind it, but how it’s told. Like a Call of Duty campaign, the story is flamboyant, big-budget, and full of exciting scenarios and moments, but unlike Call of Duty, Immortals hopes to make the game a reality by offering side quests, progressions, and the odd subplot. Layer loot system to add some real player agency. I’ll say I’m not a huge fan of the latter part myself, as it feels like it might add unnecessary complexity to a game that shines in its core gameplay elements – that’s how it tells the story and the magic system .

Magic is a three-part system, and most players can switch between green, red, and blue magic systems. Red is your close-range magic, the equivalent of shotguns and such. Blue is your far magic, great for taking out distant threats. Finally, Green is the middle man of the bunch, best described as an Assault Rifle (or Needler for Halo fans) in general shooters. Each is easy to switch as you see fit, and requires you to do so to overcome certain masked enemies and solve environmental puzzles, all while having a very thrilling and exciting flow, which gets extra Further aided by his abilities and moves, Jak allows Jak to rip through threats and cut through any opponents who stand in his way.

All you have to do is watch the trailer to get a gist of the various production values ​​that Immortals of Aveum will offer. It feels premium, and has the glossy finish of a Call of Duty campaign, even if Immortals hopes to shed the familiar stigma associated with the Activision series by baking in plenty of player-centric elements. Progression and build crafting allow you to design a Jak that suits how you want to play it, and side quests and extra objectives mean there’s more to do than the core storyline, but if that’s all you want, the lengthy main Narrative still keeps you engaged.

While I was only able to play part of the broader Immortals of Aveum experience, which didn’t really allow the narrative to take center stage despite some exciting moments, the gameplay and presentation shined through effortlessly. The magic systems feel responsive and easy to understand, but have depth that allows skilled players to master them in fun ways, and the graphics and performance never detract from the impression the trailer makes – even if I did encounter some in this early build. Serious bug, this will no doubt be fixed in release.

With solid July just around the corner, Immortals of Aveum has the perfect opportunity to capitalize and make its mark on the gaming landscape. If you haven’t been paying attention to this amazing FPS so far, you should be very excited about this game, because it’s the perfect combination of high production, gorgeous and tight gameplay, and a unique premise that will make it To (hopefully) be the starting point for a whole new franchise.While nothing has been confirmed on this front, Ascendant’s CEO and Immortals of Aveum’s game director Bret Robbins told us“There’s so much more to this world and story than what we’re currently telling”so the door to this future universe is officially open, even though Immortals of Aveum hasn’t even launched yet, which I’m super excited about.