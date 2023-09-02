IMOU returns to IFA, video surveillance and security

IMOU participate in IFA Berlin to present the complete range of products designed to strengthen video surveillance and home and business security.

At the center of the exhibition stand, four innovative IPC series, which include the 4K UHD range, the IMOU SENSE range, the Innovative Camera range and battery cameras.

Rex 3D 4K, Knight 4K and Cruiser 2 4K are the “three musketeers” of the 4K UHD series: 4K security cameras with various features, designed for specific indoor/outdoor surveillance scenarios.

And for the IMOU SENSE series it will be possible to “get to know” the new Bullet 3, Versa 2 and Cruiser 2C: three products equipped with Artificial Intelligence for the detection of people, vehicles, pets, based on the proprietary IMOU SENSE technology which increases human/vehicle/pet recognition accuracy up to 99% and 50% compared to other chip manufacturers’ traditional algorithms. In-house developed AI Human & Vehicle Detection algorithm matrix can reduce the error rate by 35-50%.

In addition to 4K UHD series, which boasts the highest resolution on the market, and the IMOU SENSE series developed in-house, IMOU also brings the Innovative Camera range to IFAincluding the new Bulb Camera, very easy to install thanks to the E26/E27 screws, the Cruiser Dual and Ranger Dual indoor security cameras, with two integrated lenses that can easily cover two different surveillance angles, the Cruiser 4G camera, which supports 4G connection without Wi-Fi, and the Rex VT with built-in intelligent pan, tilt and information screen.

IMOU adds smart locks and robots to the wide range of products in the Smart & Security area. The flagship of the IMOU Robot family, RV2, among the most advanced robot vacuum cleaners and floor washers on the market, with a self-cleaning base station: the ideal choice for those who want to insert a truly smart cleaning robot inside their home.

Cloud & Connectivity

Beyond the universe “Smart & Security”, IMOU has created a system that is easy to access even for families and small and medium business owners with advanced Cloud services and connectivity technology: with 40 million registered users worldwide and 80 million accessible devices, IMOU Cloud has been created with multiple security certifications and offers services and devices to a huge number of users.

At IFA 2023, IMOU will also showcase AC1200 and AX3000 routers and 5- and 8-port Gigabit switches supporting full gigabit network ports, as well as an impressive range of innovatively designed IoT products, such as sensors and detectors, smart alarm controllers, , IR remote controls, sockets and smart bulbs that support the Matter protocol.

Inside the IMOU exhibition stand also a semi-closed space, which will “physically” show the advantages offered by internally developed AI and Cloud technologies, as well as to meet the owners of small and medium-sized businesses and customize hardware, software, cloud products and services directly on site, to meet specific needs from companies, adapting to the most varied scenarios.

IMOU believes that technology and beauty can be integrated and therefore that smart technology is presentable in a visually appealing way, while responding to the needs of specific scenarios and targeted users.

