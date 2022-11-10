Listen to the audio version of the article

While scientific studies warn of the effects deriving from the use of smartphones on children and adolescents, the reality is there for all to see: children, even very young ones, who are entertained with some screen, be it tablet or smartphone. “When we became parents we realized the problem and we thought of a toy that can entertain and educate children in those situations where the parent is present but cannot devote himself completely to them” says Matteo Fabbrini, cofounder of Faba, born by Maikii, specialized in customized USB sticks.

Thus was born three years ago the smart toy that offers children stories, sound content, activities of all kinds. Consisting of a sound box and over 90 “sound characters” that work with NFC technology, the educational game accompanies boys and girls, bringing them closer to the audiobook experience, counteracting the abuse of smartphones and tablets. But how is this technological game an alternative to the use of screens? “Some parents have criticized the game because they want to read the stories to their children in first person – explains Fabbrini – I also continue to read the stories to my daughter, Faba is not in contrast with the reading of children but serves in those moments the parents are tempted to put a screen in their child’s hand, because they have to do other things, even just trivially prepare dinner. Here we offer a closed environment with selected contents which, however, does not have the contraindications deriving from the abuse of smartphones and tablets ».

A platform of audio books and activities

The content catalog is made up half of audio books (from classics to Peppa Pig) and half of music and various activities. “Our goal is not only to entertain but also to educate and accompany in learning at 360 degrees” adds Fabbrini, former founder of Maikii, Foodracers, Reward and Exclama.

It is a real multimedia library (in the future on a digital store) with a continuously updated one made for children. The contents are treated in different ways. First of all Faba makes use of the partnership with publishers, such as Giunti Editori, Mondadori and Penguin but also niche publishers. Secondly, the partnerships with licensees for characters like Peppa Pig or Masha and the Bear. Finally, there are contents produced internally, in collaboration with professionals, such as yoga or classical music. Soon a scientific committee will validate both the quality of the contents and the model, thanks also to collaborations with universities.

A 3.7 million euro round impact

Now Faba, co-founded in Treviso together with Chiara Gava, Alessio Polo and Francesco Poloniato, is preparing to grow. For 2022 it expects revenues of over 3 million euros in turnover. The product is available in Italian, French and Spanish, and can be purchased online and in over 1,000 points of sale in Italy, France, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg and Spain.