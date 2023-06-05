Impact Deal: Italy stands out among the finalists of the European data-driven acceleration programme

OGR Turin opens its doors to second edition Of Impact Deal, the European acceleration program that focuses on the use of data to support companies with a social and environmental impact. This year, the programme, sponsored by CRT Foundation and OGR Turin in collaboration with Microsoft, has received over 100 applications from all over Europedoubling the numbers of the previous edition, and selected 15 finalist companies, 6 of which are Italian: Dedalo AI, Paperbox Health, Relearn, Valuebin, Volvero and Xnext. A result that underlines the leading role of Italy in the sector of CleanTech.

The ultimate goal is to accelerate those projects that leverage the data science for the growth of business activities with environmental and social purposes, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). And the diversity of the sectors in which they operate 15 finalist companiesriflette il forte commitment su tutti i 17 obiettivi: Smart Waste, CO2 reduction, Sustainable Mobility, Aerospace, Learning Platform, Predictive Maintenance, Mental Disorders, Air Quality, Food Inspection, Energy Optimization, Water Surveillance, Sustainable Shopping e Brain Improvement, Sharing Vehicles.

Details of the six selected Italian companies

In particular, Daedalus AI measures and reduces the carbon footprint of software for companies looking to improve their transparency and ESG score. Paperbox Health facilitates the identification of dyslexia risk factors and the choice of the correct treatment path through specialized therapists and advanced digital tools. Relearn offers a smart solution to reduce the impact of waste and optimize separate collection. Valuebin develops an algorithm that allows you to make sustainable choices in the purchasing process. I’ll be back offers a vehicle sharing app, which connects owners and

drivers in a simple, reliable, innovative and sustainable way. Xnext uses spectroscopic technology to identify the chemical-physical characteristics of materials in real time.

The program will be developed in the international hub for innovation and research of the Turin OGR and will see the collaboration of Data Clubmade up of important players in the sector such as TIM, Banca Sella, Snam Foundation, City of Turin, The Data Appeal Company, Bioenerys and Wind Tre.

Unleash the power of data to solve global challenges

During the five months of the program, the participating companies will benefit from specific accompanying activities focused on increasing and maximizing the impact, in order to enhance the effectiveness of the initiative. These activities are carried out thanks to the contribution of the NODES project, in the context of Spoke 2, of which OGR Torino are partners.

The Impact Deal path will be divided into: two stages: the first (approximately two months) will provide specific skills on Data Collaboration and Impact, while the second (approximately three months) will involve a subset of companies and will focus on accelerating the business through the development of projects and data-enabled solutions , thanks to mentorship programs and strategic collaborations.

The last step of the program will end with the Demo Dayexpected in November among the appointments of EVPA Impact Week, during which companies will show their progress to an audience of potential investors with a particular vocation forimpact investing. This event represents an important opportunity for the finalist companies to attract the attention of investors motivated by the combination of financial objectives and social impact.

Impact Deal and the data-driven approach to amplify social impact

The exceptional trio made up of the CRT Foundation (third foundation of Italian banking origin by assets), the OGR Turin (a center of culture and innovation unique in Europe, dedicated to experimentation) and Microsoft, together with a selected group of companies and institutions of the Data Club, has opened the doors to a new paradigm capable of amplifying the positive impact, combining economic, social and environmental sustainability.

As he explains Massimo LapucciSecretary General of Fondazione CRT and CEO of OGR Torino, the innovative formula of Impact Deal is based on thescientific use of data for purposes of social utility, through a continuous synergy between the world of profit and the non-profit one. “This pact, which in 2023 counts on a wider collaboration of partners and data, aims to respond more and more effectively to the global challenges of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals” concludes Lapucci.