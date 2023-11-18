Important Android feature no longer free

Whether holiday photos, birthday greetings or the address of the Italian restaurant with the delicious pizza: countless valuable memories are recorded in WhatsApp. Until now, WhatsApp users with Android smartphones didn’t have to worry about this – but that will change in a few days. If you don’t pay attention, you have to pay. iPhone users already know this.

WhatsApp and Google have announced an important rule change that affects backups on Android smartphones. From December 2023, WhatsApp backups will count against the storage quota of the Google account (Those: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp changes backup rules on Android smartphones

For WhatsApp users this means: If you are not careful and exceed your storage limit, you either have to make space – or else Pay for more storage space on Google.

By default, Google grants 15 GB storage space for free, which are also used by other Google services such as Gmail, Google Photos or Google Drive. If large WhatsApp backups are added to the emails, photos and documents, the… Space in the cloud fills up quickly.

With the change WhatsApp and Google adapt the backup rules to the iPhone. WhatsApp backups are already counted against the free storage quota in iCloud. This only amounts to 5 GB.

After all: another one Storage is comparatively cheap at Google (see below). 100 GB is available for just 1.99 euros per month. If you pay annually, you also get a small discount.

All owners of Android devices will follow in the first half of 2024

The new backup rule will be introduced gradually. According to WhatsApp, it will be the turn of beta users from December 2023. In the first half of 2024 All other owners of Android devices will then follow. However, the messenger does not give a more specific time frame. 30 days before the change takes effect, WhatsApp will inform the affected users with a banner in the chat backup settings.

