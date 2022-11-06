When the Warhammer brand was created in 1983, who would have told its creators that its video game part was almost as important as its physical part? For those who don’t know, Warhammer and Warhammer 40,000 belong to a company called Games Workshop, which develops armies of characters that need to be assembled and drawn, and then used in analogies for real combat.

For example, the Warhammer universe could be as rich or richer as The Lord of the Rings. This has prompted the brand to develop its stories across multiple platforms, from novels to miniatures to the case at hand: a video game. Warhammer 40,000 takes place in a very, very distant future (actually in the 41st millennium), with humans scattered about half of known space trying to spread the emperor’s faith. Of course, during this journey, humans encounter various races and creatures, such as orcs, tyrants (similar to xenos), and even the space-age elf Eldar. But humanity’s greatest enemy will be the army of Horus heretics, followers of the Chaos God in Warhammer Fantasy, who are the true antithesis of the Empire.

That’s the backdrop for Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge, a new card game that tries to get a fever for the type of mania we’re currently experiencing. What we’ve been able to see so far in Warpforge is that it’s a nimble and fast game that doesn’t require much learning time to crack. We only needed a few tutorials to get up and running, but it taught us enough to know what we could expect. In both tutorials, we play Space Marines first, then Orcs, so we can obviously play different races, which of course translates to different decks.

Warpforge is fast-paced, and it’s mostly about strategy in combat. We don’t start with a lot of energy, instead, it’s scarce in the first place, so we have to be smart about how we use it. Like all card games, we must carefully balance skill card use and attack. The game ends when our troop commander falls.

Each unit has two types of attacks: ranged attacks and melee attacks. This is very important because depending on the type of units you have, you may have different attack values. Also, each unit returns part of the damage you deal, so if we don’t want to “die to attack” like medieval times, we’ll have to count each of our attacks. For example, when air units appear, the dynamics of this attack type are very important because we won’t be able to hit them with melee attacks.

Aside from attack calculations and counter-attacks, the game lacks too much strategic difficulty. For someone new to this type of game, this is a good start as there are no complicated dynamics. The biggest difficulty we found was energy management. Throughout the game, we draw cards from the deck as the energy increases. On the one hand, among the cards we have, there are troops and special cards that we have to deploy, both of which cost energy. Therefore, we will have to choose whether to add troops to our army or use special attack cards. We recognize that, in many cases, these decisions can sometimes translate into victory or defeat. Unfortunately, the latter is more.

A very negative point is that we couldn’t find a huge difference in performance depending on the deck we used. This is probably because this is a demo and the differences between the decks will be more pronounced later, not because of their power, but in their playstyle. Just like in the tabletop combat simulator where the game originated.

On the technical side, we tested the demo on a MacBook Air with an i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, and we have to say it’s a bit average. Dropping graphics refresh rates is common, which is odd since games aren’t graphically demanding at all.

We’d like to remind you that the demo is no longer available on Steam, as its access ended on October 10th. But we can’t wait for it to officially release as a full game so we can take full advantage of its online combat system, which is the main focus of the game.