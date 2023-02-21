Improper power consumption monster, Chrome releases new features to save memory usage and power

Although Chrome dominates the browser market, Microsoft browser was joked that it can only be used to download Chrome in the past. However, the fat and bulky Chrome always has problems such as unsmooth browsing and easy power consumption. In the face of lighter and lighter Microsoft Edge, which is also supported by ChatGPT, it suddenly looks old.

In order to save the memory usage of the Chrome desktop version and extend the battery life of the laptop, Google has introduced two new features, “Memory Saving Mode” and “Energy Saving Mode”, since the official version of Chrome 108 was released at the end of last year, but they have not yet been officially released. enabled. The foreign website Android Police pointed out that these two functions can be used in Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS systems with the release of the official version of Chrome 110.

▲ Go to Chrome[Settings]→[Performance]option to set “Memory Saving Mode” and “Energy Saving Mode”. (Source: Screenshot of Science and Technology News)

Memory saver mode essentially releases memory occupied by idle Chrome tabs, giving more computer resources to execute the currently displayed web page, creating a smoother web browsing experience. If you need to browse the web a lot, you don’t have to worry about having many tabs open all the time, the tabs will still be preserved and can be reloaded at any time. In addition, you can add specific websites to the list and enable them all in Chrome.

▲ Chrome prompts to start memory saving mode and explains how much usage will be saved.

Energy saving mode limits unnecessary background activity and visual effects, such as smooth scrolling and video frame rate. You can choose to enable it only when the battery level is below 20%, or to enable it when the laptop is unplugged. Although Google did not specify how much power this feature is expected to save, according to the author’s preliminary test, it is very interesting to extend the battery life of the laptop. If you can’t connect your laptop to a power source while working outside, turning on this feature can somewhat save power for a power-hungry monster like Chrome.

▲ When the battery is low, Chrome will prompt to start the energy saving mode.

The author also noticed that the “memory saving mode” may not be fully enabled by default. If you also encounter the same situation, you can enter the following commands in the Chrome URL bar to directly enter Chrome Flags to enable “memory saving mode” and “energy saving mode”:

chrome://flags/#high-efficiency-mode-available

chrome://flags/#battery-saver-mode-available

Chrome wants to solve the efficiency and power consumption problems that have plagued everyone for a long time, but a new challenge brought by ChatGPT has arrived, which may impact Google’s huge search empire in the future. Slowly, Google just announced Bard’s new product, which provides a conversational AI experience in the search interface, and is stepping up stress testing.

