Improve developer productivity? Yes you can

The Red Hat Developer Hub portal is an open, unified, enterprise-grade portal designed to improve developer productivity through a shared, supported framework. Born from the Backstage open source project, the platform provides the necessary tools and resources. Developers need them for create higher quality applications, maximizing existing skills and accelerating speed, while reducing friction and cognitive overload.

Internal platforms for developers have emerged as a key solution to navigate the growing dispersion that DevOps teams often face. These platforms help increase developer productivity, reducing at the same time the volume of tools and optional information. Improve developer productivity

These must be sifted through in order to deliver the production code. According to IDC, “60% of organizations looking to scale DevOps will adopt an internal developer platform to provide infrastructure, deployment pipelines, and other internal services to enable developer self-service by 2025.”

While the need is clear, building and maintaining an internal developer portal remains complex. This is especially true at the large scale of modern enterprises, with heterogeneous tools, ever-changing security needs and security requirements compliance which vary from sector to sector. As the first enterprise-grade standalone offering based on Backstage, supported and optimized by Red Hat, Red Hat Developer Hub aims to provide a better experience for developers across all environments. Including Kubernetes and container application platforms like Red Hat OpenShift.

Security and governance

Red Hat Developer Hub sees the proposal reduce the challenges of building and maintaining developer portals. Thanks to:

a single control console to view all the tools and resources available to developers and increase productivity.

Self-service functionality, with the possibility of inserting limitations, for the development of cloud-native applications compliant with company best practices.

Adequate security and governance for all developers in the company.

Red Hat Developer Hub also helps avoid problems that arise from choice difficulties. And this by enabling a development experience that offers a clear and straightforward set of developer tools, languages, and other resources. All approved and curated internally in a self-managed and supported portal, thus helping to maximize the speed of applications and code quality without sacrificing innovation.

Additionally, Red Hat Developer Hub includes a set of pre-architected, supported, pre-built templates to accelerate application development. These Golden Path templates streamline the process of getting applications to production faster and more securely, without limiting critical workflow steps.

Mithun Dhar, Vice President and General Manager, Developer Tools and Programs di Red Hat

Organizations need to scale their software development and deployment, and they’re short on time to do so. Built on the upstream Backstage framework and the Janus open source project, Red Hat Developer Hub is an open portal that takes the best tools, templates, and plug-ins and creates a streamlined environment that both novice and older developers will benefit from. experts. A unified platform not only leads to increased productivity, but it also fosters internal collaboration, creating a culture of innovation that allows developers to thrive.

Red Hat also developed Red Hat Plug-ins for Backstage, a package of six plug-ins that integrate various key systems into Backstage, helping to extend the project’s functionality. The plug-ins can be used in all Backstage installations, providing greater flexibility for developers across all Kubernetes platforms and distributions. Plug-ins and include:

Application Topology per Kubernetes which allows developers to view real-time status of applications and infrastructure workloads deployed on any Kubernetes target, including Red Hat OpenShift, with greater consistency.

which allows developers to view real-time status of applications and infrastructure workloads deployed on any Kubernetes target, including Red Hat OpenShift, with greater consistency. Multicluster View con Open Cluster Manager (OCM), which provides cluster visibility from the Open Cluster Manager MulticlusterHub and Multicluster Engine in Backstage.

(OCM), which provides cluster visibility from the Open Cluster Manager MulticlusterHub and Multicluster Engine in Backstage. Container Image Registry per Quaywhich improves the integration and speed of interactions with Quay registries, providing insight into container image details, including security vulnerabilities (CVEs) associated with deployed images.

