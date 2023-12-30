In 2023, artificial intelligence has given a boost to misinformation

In recent days we published an article in which we had fun electing twelve emblematic fake news of the year that is ending, one for each month.

E we have noticed how AI is producing more and more hoaxes, and will almost certainly produce even more in the future. A recent NewsGuard report confirms our impression. This is a retrospective on 2023which shows how artificial intelligence has pushed the production of misinformation forward.

Let’s find out the NewsGuard annual report in more detail.

The NewsGuard report: misinformation and disinformation

On Wednesday 27 December, a report on misinformation summarizing the entire year of 2023 appeared on the NewsGuard website. The title, as often happens, is eloquent: “The year in which artificial intelligence turbocharged misinformation: 2023 NewsGuard in review.”

A linguistic clarification: we’re not sure that word misinformation is used too appropriately here. The difference between disinformation e misinformation is that the first is the deliberate diffusion of false news, the second corresponds rather to their propagation (for example by sharing them on social media) out of lightness.

While it seems to us that NewsGuard, with misinformationif anything, means the conscious manipulation of news.

Artificial intelligence and disinformation

Research informs us that “The rise of artificial intelligence in 2023 has transformed the misinformation ecosystem, providing new tools for malicious actors to create articles, images, audio, video and even entire websites that appear similar to traditional ones to promote false or polarizing narratives intended to sow confusion and distrust among readers.”

And it does so not only globally, but also in an increasingly refined way: “Tools based on artificial intelligence are used to spread different types of misinformation, from Russian, Chinese and Iranian propaganda to health hoaxes, up to false narratives on conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, making the fog of war even thicker.

With the evolution of these tools, the hoaxes produced by generative AI are now written and organized more effectively and have become more convincing and therefore more dangerous.”

Artificial intelligence and disinformation: 614 sites identified

NewsGuard periodically updates a monitor to this precisely on the misinformation that comes from artificial intelligence.

Well: To date, the NewsGuard team has identified 614 unreliable AI-generated news and information sites, and the number is continually growing (in May 2023 there were just 40). To understand the global scope of the phenomenon, just think that these are sites that have published in 15 different languages: Arabic, Czech, Chinese, Korean, French, Indonesian, English, Italian, Dutch, Portuguese, Spanish, Tagalog, Thai, German and Turkish.

NewsGuard then analyzed three sensational cases of disinformation produced by artificial intelligence during 2023.

Conspiracy videos on TikTok

In September, NewsGuard has identified a network of 17 TikTok accounts using AI-based text-to-speech technology to generate content promoting conspiracy theoriescapable of having hundreds of millions of views.

Among the most famous fake videos, the one in which Barack Obama reads a false statement on the death of his personal chef, Tafari Campbell, declaring himself involved in the affair.

ChatGPT and automated plagiarism

In August, as we told you in an article, NewsGuard has identified 37 sites that use chatbots like ChatGPT to rewrite articles that originally appeared in news outlets like CNN, the New York Times and Reuterswithout the plagiarism being recognized.

Efficient aggregation or automated plagiarism? Certainly the attribution of the source is missing. And, again in the month of August, NewsGuard expressed himself as follows on the subject: “Whatever you call it (and the courts will probably decide), never before have sites had the possibility of rewriting articles created by others practically in real time, and in a way that can often be difficult to recognize.”

ChatGPT’s response to alleged scientific experiments against China

In April, the Chinese state newspaper China Daily published the unfounded claim in a video that a laboratory in Kazakhstan, which was allegedly run by the United States, conducted secret research on the transmission of viruses from camels to humans to harm China.

In the video, an answer provided by ChatGPT was cited in support of the theory.

