In 2023, investments in startups in Italy will halve, remaining at 1.15 billion

As of December 2023, 87.4 million euros were invested in startups, in 9 capital increases, a figure which brings the total at the end of the year to 1.15 billion. 50% less than in 2022, when the sum reached 2.39 billion. Even less than in 2021 (1.3 billion). The number of deals concluded throughout the year also reduced: a total of 173, compared to 202 in 2022 and 165 in 2021. Among the operations this month, the 60 million raised by Energy dome and the 13 by Smartpricing stand out.

Among the 2023 rounds, two reached or exceeded 100 million euros: Bending spoons, a startup that develops and markets smartphone apps, and D-Orbit, a company active in space logistics. Also noteworthy are the 61 million from Aavantgarde bio, a biotech focused on the development of gene therapies for hereditary retinal diseases, the 60 million from Energy Dome, the 40 million from Alps blockchain, specialized in research and development in the mining sector.

This year medtech reached the top step of the podium (8.5% of the total) in the ranking of the areas with the highest number of investments. This is followed by cleantech, biotech and technologies applied to the HR work sector (6.09%) and food (4.2%).

As regards the distribution of investments at a territorial level, Lombardy maintains its leading role: out of 173 overall deals, 39.3% had Lombardy startups as protagonists, with Piedmont in second place but much further behind (12%) . Followed by Tuscany (7.9%) and Emilia Romagna (7.3%), while in the South Campania does best of all with 5 rounds (3%, equal to Veneto)

Sumup, an English fintech in the digital payments sector, has closed a 285 million euro round led by Sixth street growth with the participation of Bain capital tech opportunities, Fin capital and Liquidity group.

Focoos ai won the Pni 2023

Focoos ai (Start cup Piedmont-Valle D’Aosta) won the Pni 2023 in the Ict category, beating 71 competing startups from the other 17 regional Startcups for a prize worth 25 thousand euros. HERE are the other details.

Angi Award 2023, the Innovation Oscars awarded

More than 30 awards were conferred by the National Association of Young Innovators during the VI edition of the Innovation Oscars – Angi Award 2023. The initiative aims to reward excellent projects in the world of business and startups and pay homage to some of the major exponents of civil society and the ruling class who have distinguished themselves for their important professional career. Special mention to the general director of Rai, Giampaolo Rossi. More info HERE.

Born, the Italian Ephos is also among the startups of the Diana program

NATO has chosen 44 startups from member countries to take part in Diana (Defense innovation accelerator for the North Atlantic), its first acceleration program, 30 of them are European. For Italy, Ephos was selected, a startup from Rome that works on the development of high-fidelity photonic chips for the development of quantum technology. Details HERE.

Exor invests in Ursa Major rockets

Exor Ventures took part in the 138 million dollar round of Ursa Major, an American company considered the main independent supplier of propulsion rockets and an important player in the construction of the United States defense industrial base.

Unobravo, exit per Cdp venture capital

From startup to player on the Italian market for online psychology services. This is the growth achieved by Unobravo in the last 3 years, supported by Cdp venture capital which completes its journey by exiting the company’s capital, as part of an operation that involves the entry of the Northzone venture capital fund.

Angelini ventures investe in Freya biosciences

Angelini ventures has invested 3 million dollars in Freya biosciences, a Copenhagen-based startup active in the biotechnology sector with clinical research activities on female and reproductive health. The investment is part of a total financing of 38 million dollars, carried out by Sofinnova partners and Omx ventures.

Newcleo completes the acquisition of Rutschi group

Newcleo, a company involved in the development of fourth generation nuclear reactors, has completed the acquisition of Rutschi, a group active in the production of engineered pumps for nuclear applications. Details HERE.

Energy dome raises 60 million

Energy dome, an Italian startup that has patented a new highly efficient and durable battery, capable of optimizing the storage and use of energy from renewable sources, has closed a capital raising for a total of 60 million euros. In detail, the financing will take the form of a project grant commitment of up to €35 million from Breakthrough energy catalyst and a venture debt financing commitment of €25 million from the European Investment Bank . Details HERE.

60 million pe Scalable capital

Scalable capital, a European digital investment platform, has obtained 60 million euros in equity financing. The operation was led by the European venture capital company Balderton capital with the participation of the new IX growth fund of Hv capital and other investors already present in the capital.

Smartpricing collects 13 million

Smartpricing has closed a Series A investment round of 13 million euros (11 million euros equity plus 2 million euros in bank credit lines). Partech leads the round.

Other investments in December

Equity crowdfunding

These innovative startups and SMEs have closed their equity crowdfunding campaigns:

