【Guide by TechOrange Editorial Department】 In 2022, on the day of “World Password Day”, Apple, Google, and Microsoft will cooperate through the FIDO AllianceAnnounce: “The “new password-free function” will be realized in the next year.” This means that users will officially welcome the password-free era this year. Now, the well-known password manager 1Password has also announced that it will support the passkey option without a password. In the future, users will not even need to remember “a set of passwords”?

For modern people, it is almost impossible to remember all personal account numbers and passwords. With the rising awareness of information security, different websites have begun to have more and more complex requirements for password settings, and it is no longer possible for people to “go around the world with one set of accounts”. In order to solve such problems, whether using the browser’s built-in “memory password” function or using other paid software, “password manager” has almost become a basic standard for modern people.

However, password managers are not without flaws, so they are constantly improving and evolving. 1Password is currently a well-known password manager in the world, and they recently announced that they will fully use “passkey” as a login option this summer.

We’re all in on passkeys, and we’re starting with 1Password. This summer, you’ll have the option to create and unlock your 1Password account using only a passkey – no password required. 🪄 Dive into what this means for you and our passwordless future.https://t.co/r2cdAuYXZ2 pic.twitter.com/THvxfsI3LB — 1Password (@1Password) February 9, 2023

1Password is launching new features soon. What is the passkey? Why is it safer?

The principle of the password manager is not to store the user’s passwords one by one, but to set a set of master passwords, and generate a variety of random password combinations through quick calculations to improve the security of each website account. Therefore, through 1Password, you can rely on “one password (password)” to remember thousands of different account password combinations.

However, traditional passwords are susceptible to phishing scams and may risk data being stolen or otherwise compromised, allowing hackers to easily gain access to users’ personal information. With the increasing information security problems of traditional passwords,Today, 1Password is going to abandon this unique “set of passwords” and turn to the development of passkey technology (passkey).

passkey is also known as “Multi-Device FIDO Credential”. When users want to log in to the website, they only need to use their mobile phone as an authenticator (Authenticator), and then they can authenticate through PIN code or biometrics. , completing the sign-in process extremely quickly.

Since passkey works across different operating systems (Windows, macOS, ChromeOS as well as iOS, Android), and can be used on websites and apps, it is quite convenient.

In addition, since the key login is performed on the user’s mobile phone or computer, hackers cannot steal password data from cloud services. It cannot be reused, will not be leaked due to server vulnerabilities, and can protect users from phishing attacks, etc., all of which can solve the information security risks brought by traditional passwords.

1Password officially stated that it is expected that starting this summer, users will no longer need to use any passwords, but only use passkey to add and unlock accounts, which is expected to greatly save the work time of individuals and corporate employees.

The FIDO Alliance also has a chapter in Taiwan

The “FIDO” mentioned above refers to a set of network identification standards formulated by the FIDO Alliance, an international non-profit organization of the same name, mainly to ensure the security of the server and terminal device protocols during the login process. .

The FIDO alliance was established in 2012. The core member companies PayPal, Lenovo, Validity Sensors and other technology giants aim at the innovative thinking of passwordless login, and subsequent companies such as Google, Microsoft, Apple, Intel, Samsung, Meta, etc. have also become alliances. important members. There are about 200 FIDO members worldwide, and the alliance focuses on three principles: ease of use, privacy and security, and standardization.

In June 2021, the International Standards Organization FIDO Alliance established the “Taiwan Branch” (FIDO Taiwan Regional Engagement Forum) in Taiwan to create a world-class cooperation and a sound FIDO ecosystem for Taiwan’s information security environment.

