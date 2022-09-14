Home Technology In addition to Nintendo’s own games, more new third-party games will be on the Nintendo Switch
In addition to Nintendo's own games, more new third-party games will be on the Nintendo Switch

In addition to Nintendo’s own games, more new third-party games will be on the Nintendo Switch

In addition to announcing the update of its own game works, Nintendo also announced with Square Enix, CAPCOM, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Koei Tecmo, Marvelous, Spike Chunsoft and other industry players that they will be on the next stage during the “Nintendo Direct 2022.9.13” online live broadcast conference. The new work of Nintendo Switch.

In addition to Nintendo’s own games, more new third-party games will be on the Nintendo Switch

Including Square Enix’s announcement of more promotional videos for “Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion”, as well as the new “TheatRhythm Final Bar Line” in the “Final Fantasy Rhythm Theater” series, and Koei Tecmo’s announcement of “Ryza’s Alchemy Workshop” 3″ and “Zero~The Mask of the Eclipse~” Remaster version, Bandai Namco Entertainment also launched the legendary series of popular works “Symphony Legend Remastered”, while CAPCOM has included “Evil Spirit Castle 8: Village” in “Evil Spirit Ancient”. Fortress series works are available on the Nintendo Switch platform through cloud streaming.

• Astray Traveler 2:

• Atelier Ryza 3:

• “Fitness Boxing Beidou Shenquan ~You’ve Lost Weight~”:

• “Zero~The Mask of the Eclipse~” Remaster Edition:

• Ranch Story Welcome! beautiful life”:

In addition to Nintendo's own games, more new third-party games will be on the Nintendo Switch

In addition to Nintendo’s own games, more new third-party games will be on the Nintendo Switch

• “Two Together”:

• 《Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion》：

• 《TheatRhythm Final Bar Line》：

• Harvest Stars:

• Symphony Legends Remastered:

• Rune Factory 3 Deluxe Edition:

• 《Ib》：

• 《Tunic》：

• Easy Come Easy Golf:

• The Evil Castle series is coming to the Switch platform as a cloud version:

• “Super Detective Case Book Wuyu Mystery Palace”:

