In April 58.27 million invested in Italian startups: Energy Dome alone collects 40

As of April 2023 they are invested 58.27 million euros in startups, in 10 capital increases (as of April 2022 there had been 21 deals, for a total of 42.36 million). The total raised in the first four months of the year is 240.85 million. Among the operations of this month the 40 million raised by Energy Dome stand out, 4.5 of Alia Therapeutics, 4 million of Prestatech, 2.5 million of Wearable robotics. To these must be added the equity crowdfunding campaigns, 5 in all, which raised a monthly total of 3.2 million (17.5 million since the beginning of the year).

Among the operations this month, the 4.5 million raised by Alia Therapeutics, i 4 million Prestatech, the 2.5 million Wearable Robotics. To these must be added the 5 equity crowdfunding campaigns, which raised a monthly total of 3.2 million (17.5 million since the beginning of the year).

Artificial intelligence What is AI Art, the Italian rival of Dall-E 2 developed by Contents.com by Emanuele Capone

07 February 2023



Ferrovie dello Stato invests 10 million in the Corporate Partners I fund of CDP VC

CDP Venture Capital and FS have entered into a partnership for the development of innovation through investments in startups and innovative SMEs. Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane has joined the Corporate Partners I fund by subscribing shares for 10 million euro: here the details of the operation.

Human Resources, exit for Teamsight

Glickon, a company active in the human resources monitoring sector thanks to artificial intelligence technologies and big data analysis, has acquired the startup Teamsight. Established in 2020, the company was among the first in Italy to make a people analytics tool available to managers and human resources, i.e. quantitative dashboards and specific statistics for personnel management. More details here.

Agreement between Invitalia and Pnicube

Invitalia, the national development agency controlled by the Ministry of Economy, and Pnicube, the national network of university incubators, have entered into a partnership to promote innovative ideas and knowledge-intensive businesses, with particular reference to startups promoted by young people and women.

H-farm: training center for entrepreneurs and startups

H-farm ha created his Entrepreneurship & Startup Center, center for the development of entrepreneurship and startups within its Innovation Campus. The objective of the initiative is to contribute to the formation of entrepreneurial skills and to create a path that accompanies what are startup ideas at the outset, to the creation of innovative businesses that can open up to the market.

Contents acquisisce Traduzione.it

Contents, an Italian startup that develops AI-based solutions for the generation of multimedia content, has taken over 100% of Garanzia.it: here the details.

Mamazen’s new startups

The Mamazen startup studio has created two new startups active in professional home services: Parrucchiere facile and Pelo matto.

IAG invest nell’israeliana Votis

Italian Angels for Growth took part in the 2.27 million dollar investment round of Votis, a startup founded in 2017 in Jerusalem that develops medtech solutions in the field of critical ischemia of the lower limbs: here the details of the operation.

Energy dome raises 40 million

Energy dome, Varese startup that deals with the storage of electricity from CO2, has closed a 40 million euro series B financing round. Lead investor of the operation Eni next, Eni’s corporate venture capital company. The round was co-led by Intesa Sanpaolo venture capital firm Neva. Sustainable impact capital from Barclays, Cdp venture capital, Novum Capital and 360 Capital also participated in the investment. HERE what Energy dome is and what it does. HERE the details of the operation.

Alia Therapeutics raises 4.5 million

Alia Therapeutics, startup from Trento and specialized in innovative therapies for rare genetic pathologies, closed a 4.5 million euro loan led by Sofinnova Partners.

Fintech, 4 million for Prestatech

Prestatech, a fintech platform with offices in Berlin and Milan that provides data collection, risk assessment and integrated finance solutions, has closed a 4 million euro investment round with CDP Venture Capital, Alchimia and Vantage 20.

$3 million for Glassfy

Glassfy, a startup that deals with software developmentwhich operates between London and Turin, has raised $3 million in a funding round led by Berlin-based venture capital firm Square One and London-based Inreach Ventures.

New resources for Wearable Robotics

Wearable Robotics, an Italian company active in the sector of exoskeletons and wearable robotics, it raised 2.5 million in a round led by Liftt, the progress tech transfer fund, and Roboit.

Innovation The ChatGPT phenomenon according to some Italian startups that work with artificial intelligence by Alessio Nisi

January 23, 2023



April’s other investments

Wesual has closed a 1.25 million euro investment round, subscribed by the Startup Relaunch Fund of CDP Venture Vapital, Lventure and Encelado Ventures: here the details of the operation. Foodu, the Apulian food-tech startup that helps agri-food companies market winning products, has raised around 1 million euros from CDP Venture Capital SGR and Smart&Start Italia. WaitHero, startup based in London and Turin, active in Italy and the United Kingdom, has closed a €1 million seed round. At the same time, the company acquired Mangiatutto, a company based in Latina active in sustainable food delivery. The Turin startup Pipein raised 725 thousand euros da Roboit, Lventure, Pariter Robotics e da Zero. Restworld has raised another 300 thousand euros in a financing round of 500 thousand euros opened in June.

Equity crowdfunding

These startups and innovative SMEs closed the equity crowdfunding campaigns: Bio4Dreams (2.5 million su Crowdfundme), Compendium (353mila euro su Mamacrowd), GreenBikeMe (312mila euro su Ecomill), Worthstock (38mila euro on Mybestinvest) e Alberto Olivero (15 thousand euros are Crowdinvest).

not to lose the thread: here the news of last month