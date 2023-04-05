The enchanting town of Vicenza is ready to host this Enduro MTB race on May 7, also open to e-bikes and organized by Switch Components Team and GS Freetime, which will award the regional champion jerseys. Registrations will open shortly. Press release.

The third edition of the “BDG Enduro”, an MTB enduro competition organized and promoted by two teams active in the area for the promotion of MTB, the Switch Components Team, already organizer of the previous editions, and for the first time the GS Freetime. The competition will take place in Veneto, in the evocative mountains that surround the charming Bassano del Grappa and promises to give even stronger emotions than in previous editions.

The race is open to all MTB enduro enthusiasts, including the e-bike category, which will see a track enriched by the POWER STAGE, a segment dedicated to e-bikes to challenge riders even uphill. In this way, even riders who prefer the support of electric assistance will be able to participate in the event and measure themselves against the other competitors.

The guys from both organizing teams are working hard to ensure maximum safety and excellent management of the event. Thanks to the collaboration with local authorities and volunteers, the race will take place in an atmosphere of great enthusiasm and sportsmanship.

“The BDG Enduro has now become an unmissable event for all Triveneto enduro enthusiasts but every year it attracts several athletes even from the most distant regions”, said the spokesperson for the Switch Components Team. “We are happy to be able to organize the third edition of this competition, which is becoming more and more successful every year, and will also award the shirt of the Veneto Regional Championship for the second consecutive year”.

Registration for the race will open shortly and can be done online on the event website. Don’t miss the opportunity to take part in the third edition of the BDG Enduro and experience a day of sport, competition and fun!

Info and registration:

Switch Team

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.bdgenduro.it

– Website BDG Enduro

Robert Chiappa

Text:

BDG Enduro

Photo:

BDG Enduro

Layout and graphics:(Shots by Alex, Pietro Carlesso, Antonio Chiurato)