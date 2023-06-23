In Canada yes to the law that obliges platforms to pay publishers. Facebook blocks news

In Canada, a law has been passed that forces Internet giants to pay publishers for news published on their platforms. Meta has announced that it will block access to Facebook and Instagram news for all users in Canada. The law, known as the Online News Act, was approved by the Canadian Senate on Thursday and will be formally adopted in a few days.

“Today, we confirm that news will be discontinued on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada before the Online News Act takes effect,” Meta said in a statement. The bill sets out rules to force platforms like Facebook and Alphabet’s Google to negotiate trade deals and pay news publishers for their content, a move similar to a groundbreaking law passed in Australia in 2021.

US tech companies have said the standard is economically unsustainable for them. Google said Canada’s law is stricter than those enacted in Australia and Europe and proposed amendments to address the concerns. The federal government of Canada has so far rejected proposals to make changes. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Meta and Google were using “scare tactics” in their campaign against the legislation.

Culture Minister Pablo Rodriguez, who introduced the bill last year, said on Thursday that the government “will engage in a regulatory and implementation process” once the law takes effect. “If the government can’t defend Canadians against the tech giants, who will?” Rodriguez said in a statement.

A Google spokesman, Shay Purdy, said the search engine giant had “proposed thoughtful and pragmatic solutions” but the bill remained “unworkable”. “We continue to urgently seek to work with the government on a path forward,” Purdy said.

The legislation was proposed following outcry from Canadian media, which called for tighter regulation of tech firms to prevent them forcing news companies out of the online advertising market. “Canadian Parliament should be applauded for resisting Big Tech by requiring it to compensate news publishers for the use of their articles,” said Danielle Coffey, president of global industry group News Media Alliance, in response to the bill’s approval. of law in the Senate

