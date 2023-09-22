In Como, the house of the future that can become a model: it was born from the love of a father and a mother

“La casa di Ale” is a completely accessible structure for people with disabilities and was designed by Marco Meroni for his son Alessandro suffering from a rare disease which compromises his motor and respiratory abilities from the age of four.

“Ale’s life has completely changed in the new house and you can also see it from his smile – says Meroni himself while he is intent on showing the new house -. Before he depended only on me and his mother, now he is independent and autonomous which, for me, means that he will be able to create his own confidence at the age of 11 which will help him build his path in the future.”

The project was born from the need to create a house that includes cutting-edge technologies to simplify everything: from demotics and Amazon Alexa to manage every action in the house, through mechanical arms capable of facilitating everyday movements, up to automated ceiling lifts to make every move easier.

By Edoardo Bianchi

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

