The PS Plus upgrade in December, and new games in the advanced version are officially released today. The more attractive work this time is estimated to be “Far Cry 5” (PS4), and it will also come with “Far Cry: Breaking Dawn” (PS4) and “Far Cry: Barbarian Origin” (PS4). At the same time, the sixth and seventh works of the “Dragon Among Men” series (PS4) and the sister work “Eye of Judgment: Death’s Last Word” (PS5, PS4) will also be added together.

In addition, “WWE 2K22” (PS4), “Mortal Shell” (PS5, PS4), “Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor” (PS4), “Middle-earth: Shadow of War” (PS4), “The Pedestrian” (PS5, PS4), “Adventure Time: Pirate’s Hero Collection” (PS4) make up the rest of the lineup. The classic games in the high-end version include “Ridge Racer 2” (PSP), “Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus” (PS1) and “Pinball Heroes” (PSP).

