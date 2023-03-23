Home Technology In-game dialogues are to be written together with an AI in the future
According to its own statements, Ubisoft is currently working on an AI to help the authors write dialogues. You want to introduce the technology carefully.

Bild: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft)

After anime background images are now being drawn by an AI, the technology is now also being used in the gaming industry. Ubisoft has announced that in the future they want to rely on the help of artificial intelligence to write the dialogues in their own video games.

The system goes by the name “Ghostwriter” and is not intended to replace classic authors, but only to support them in their work, emphasizes the publisher. The AI ​​should only deliver drafts, which are then checked by the authors and revised if necessary. This should give the authors more time to focus on the really important game situations. For example, on cutscenes as part of the main story.

Really important dialogues should not be processed by the AI ​​for the time being. As Ubisoft revealed at GDC 2023, the technology should initially be limited to simple chatter. This means NPC reactions in an open game world that are triggered as soon as you walk past the NPCs or perform certain actions.

Some authors have already spoken out on Twitter, who see the use of an AI rather critically. Alanah Pearce For example, since part of Sony’s Santa Monica Studio, believes that it’s much more cumbersome and time-consuming to review someone else’s texts than to simply write your own. Big studios should spend more money hiring more talented writers. How do you feel about the topic?

