In-house 5G chip has not yet been mass-produced, iPhone SE 4 has been rumored online-ePrice.HK

For consumers on a budget who want an iPhone, Apple offers the iPhone SE as a decent entry point. Usually the iPhone SE is equipped with the latest processor at the time, but the cost of the screen and camera is reduced, so that the price can be lowered. Many people expect Apple to launch the iPhone SE (4th generation) next year, but the latest news suggests that the chances are slim.

Two analysts agree

Analysts at Barclays Bank obtained information from the supply chain that Apple is now actively developing its own 5G Modem, so it does not plan to purchase 5G Modem from Qualcomm for the new iPhone and other products; There is a plan to launch a new version of the iPhone SE, which coincides with another analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

at least 2025 or later

Although there are rumors at the beginning of the year that the iPhone SE 4 will be launched in 2024, the new machine will be equipped with an OLED screen and Apple’s own 5G chip, but the latest news from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that neither the iPhone SE 4 nor the 5G chip will appear in 2024. Because the latter won’t go into mass production until 2025.

Source: gizmochina

