in Italy already in December?

Although the clues to the possible arrival of Threads in Italy have been present for several weeks now, there is still no trace of the application in our country and in Europe. However, that could change soon, at least according to a new report.

According to a new report published by the Wall Street Journal, the Mark Zuckerberg’s response to Elon Musk’s X could arrive in the Old Continent as early as December. The report quotes people familiar with Meta’s plans as saying that the American company will allow users in the European Union to use Threads “purely for consumption” and “without a profile that allows them to post.”

It is not clear whether it will also be possible to create your own account on which to write posts, much less if changes will be made to the application to fully comply with the European Union guidelines on the processing of personal data. Adam Mosseri, the number one of Instagram and Threads, stated that users still have the possibility to delete their Threads account even without deleting the associated Instagram profile.

However, it is undeniable that the European market represents an excellent opportunity for Meta: according to analyst Debra Aho Williamson, in UE Threads could gain 40 million monthly users in 2024 alone.

