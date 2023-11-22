In Italy, as many as 62% find it difficult to define company priorities using their own data

Artificial intelligence and data. According to the Salesforce report “State of Data & Analytics” there is still a lot of uncertainty among IT managers

by Marco Trabucchi

With the acceleration of artificial intelligence, the management and analysis of large volumes of data have become the new gold rush for companies, especially the largest ones. This is because one of the best functions of artificial intelligence is its ability to process enormous volumes of data and develop valuable insights to guide business strategies. Predictive analytics that include developing market trends with predictions on consumer behavior, purchasing preferences and new market opportunities. Gold for companies, which can allow them to make more informed choices and adapt their strategies based on the changing needs of the market.

It is no coincidence that rapid progress in artificial intelligence is intensifying the demand for reliable and secure data, a challenge that appears to be an immediate priority, but which encounters difficulties due to a lack of data culture. This is well highlighted by the Salesforce “State of Data & Analytics” report conducted in 2023 on a sample of over 10,000 business leaders in the IT sector in 18 countries, of which 300 from Italy.

Surveys highlight how 86% of Italian IT managers are aware that data management is an absolute priority. A need shared by corporate management, with 63% of leaders worried about losing advantages, putting pressure on IT teams to ensure high-quality data for algorithms. A desire that clashes with objective difficulties of no small importance: for 62% of IT managers in Italian companies there is still a high difficulty in defining company priorities through the analysis of their data. A fact that clashes with the needs of management.

From the survey, there appears to remain an atmosphere of anxiety among companies eager to exploit the opportunities presented by big data and generative artificial intelligence, with the result that only 36% of business leaders have full confidence in the accuracy of their data, with cybersecurity threats that are considered the biggest obstacle to face.

A solution that for the Italian IT sector leaders is all about data governance, with 85% using it to guarantee and certify its quality. Instead, 78% plan to invest additionally in data training to strengthen internal culture in the next year.

Stefano Maio, Regional VP Sales Italy & Country Leader of Tableau for Italy, underlines the importance of data security and reliability in the context of the evolution of artificial intelligence: «The AI ​​revolution is actually a revolution of data, and a company’s AI strategy must be as strong as its data strategy, always keeping trust as the essential pivot around which everything revolves.”