In May, 166 million invested in startups in Italy. All operations and exits

In May 2023, 166.93 million euros were invested in startups, in 16 capital increases (in May 2022 there were 23 deals, for a total of 72.58 million). The total raised in the first five months of the year is 407.36 million.

Among this month’s operations, the 70 million raised by Bending spoons in a loan, the 50 million by Axelera Ai (based abroad but led by Italians), the 10 million by Viceversa and the 10 by Miscusi stand out. To these must be added the equity crowdfunding campaigns, 9 in all, which raised a monthly total of 4.9 million (22.4 million since the beginning of the year).

Fashion, Cdp venture capital launches Styleit

Cdp vc announced the opening of the call for Styleit, accelerator for startups that develop new technological solutions for the fashion market. The program is part of the national CDP accelerator network, network. Interested startups have the opportunity to apply HERE until 19 June 2023.

Moonstone

Is born Moonstone: venture capital operator who aims to make 30 investments in startups in 2023. Venture capital focuses on the so-called “moonshots”, ambitious and innovative projects with the potential to have a positive impact on people and the planet.

Bravo innovation hub opens the selection for startups

The call of Bravo innovation hub, program of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy and Invitalia dedicated to innovative companies. These are 5 acceleration programs divided into as many thematic paths that will take place within the hubs of Brindisi, Cagliari and Palermo. The goal is? make more rapid and effective market entry of new business ideas. Applications must be submitted through the dedicated page of the Invitalia website by 3 July 2023. Info HERE.

Italian startups meet the big names of Silicon Valley

44 Italian startups met Microsoft, Google and Apple in Silicon Valley on the occasion of Smau San Francisco, an appointment scheduled from 22 to 25 May.

Exit by wire

Filo, a startup founded in Rome in 2014 and specialized in IoT products based on proprietary bluetooth technology, was acquired by Traveler Innovations, a company active in the baby products market. Also WHO.

Investor Club invests in Israel

Club degli Investori has invested in Largix, an Israeli startup active in the 3D printing sector. Also WHO.

Angelini ventures invests 6 million in Cadence Neuroscience

Six million dollars for the development of a contrast therapy for epilepsy. This is what Angelini ventures invested in the American startup Cadence neuroscience, which closed a series B round of 26 million dollars. HERE the details of the operation.

Deepki takes majority stake in startup Nooco

Deepki, a proptech data intelligence company for the real estate sector, has acquired the French startup Nooco, specialized in measuring the environmental impact of buildings. Also WHO.

Fabrick acquires UK fintech Judopay

Fabrican open finance platform created to promote innovation in the development of digital financial services, has acquired the British fintech Judopay.

We think enter Mynet

Credemtel, a Credem group company active in offering digital services to companies and public administration, joins Mynet, a Friulian benefit startup company. We also talk about it WHO.

Fasanara Capital investe in Cashinvoice

The Italian invoice financing platform CashInvoice, which in July 2022 launched a buy now pay later service dedicated to companies in partnership with Allianz Trade, has secured a new investment round from Fasanara Capital and business financing programs for 500 million euros. HERE the details.

Energy, 7 million for the launch of Proxima Fusion

Proxima Fusion, a startup born at the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics and which designs new generation fusion power plants, has raised 7 million in a pre-seed led by Plural and UVC Partners. Two Italians among the 5 co-founders: Francesco Sciortino (CEO) and Lucio Milanese (COO).

Batteries, Stellantis invests in the Californian Lyten

Stellantis Ventures has invested in the Series B round of California-based Lyten and in its lithium-sulfur batteries for electric vehicles. HERE the details of the operation.

Bending spoons raises 70 million

Bending Spoons has raised 70 million from a five-year loan granted by Sace and Intesa Sanpaolo. Founded in Copenhagen in 2013 by Luca Ferrari, Francesco Patarnello, Matteo Danieli and Luca Querella, the company moved its headquarters to Italy in 2014. HERE the details of the operation.

50 million for Axelera Ai

Axelera Ai, a startup that develops semiconductors for artificial intelligence, has closed a $50 million Series A round. The Evolution Fund of Cdp Venture Capital, Verve Ventures and Fractionelera, with Innovation Industries, also participated in the operation. The company, based in Silicon Valley and in the Netherlands in Eindhoven, was co-founded in 2019 by Fabrizio Del Maffeo. HERE the details.

Digital payments, 10 million for Vice versa

Vice versa, the Italian-Irish fintech that has developed solutions to support the growth of digital companies, has closed the second round of funding with a raise of 10 million euros. The series A round was led by Cdp venture capital together with Azimut digitech fund of Azimut libera impresa, Kairos partners, Italian angels for growth and Fabrick. More info HERE.

New resources for Miscusi

New 10 million euro round for Excuse me. The startup received funding from Milano investment partners, Picus capital, Kitchen fund, from Amundi, Gama (Gaetano Marzotto) and Wellness Holding by Nerio Alessandri. It is the fourth round since 2017. In the previous three, 26 million had been raised.

Serie A worth 7.3 million for Kampaay

Campaay closed a Serie A round worth €7.3m. The capital increase from the startup that simplifies and digitizes the organization of corporate events involved investors Sg company, Azimut digitech fund and 360 capital.

The other investments of May

Newtwen has closed a 7 million euro series A financing round led by 360 Capital, with the participation of all current investors and with the entry of Join capital, an international software fund based in Berlin.

has closed a 7 million euro series A financing round led by 360 Capital, with the participation of all current investors and with the entry of Join capital, an international software fund based in Berlin. Guarding a spin-off of the Milan Polytechnic specialized in the design of exoskeletons, has closed a 4 million euro round led by the Cysero fund, Brembo ventures, Cdp vc, Eic fund, 360 capital and Generaimprese.

a spin-off of the Milan Polytechnic specialized in the design of exoskeletons, has closed a 4 million euro round led by the Cysero fund, Brembo ventures, Cdp vc, Eic fund, 360 capital and Generaimprese. Future fashion has raised resources for 1.5 million euros, of which one million in equity subscribed by Zakeke group and Sici.

Reasoned Art closed a €1.4 million seed round.

I-tes, a deeptech startup that develops innovative solutions for thermal storage, has closed a capital increase of 1.4 million euros, led by Eureka venture together with Cdp vc.

Startup Geeks has closed an investment round subscribed by Seed Money.

Data Masters raised 650 thousand euros in a participated round, investing for the first time in an Italian startup, Zanichelli venture.

New round for Poke House, the Italian chain specializing in Hawaiian poké, a dish made with marinated raw fish.

Progress Tech Transfer has invested in the 160,000 euro seed round of Valuematic, a spin-off of the Scuola Imt alti studi Lucca.

Equity crowdfunding

These startups and innovative SMEs closed the equity crowdfunding campaigns:

