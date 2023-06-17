In May 2023 ePrice Price Comparison King Inquiry List, these 20 mobile phones are most popular among netizens

In May 2023, the “ePrice King of Price Comparison” monthly inquiry list will be released. This month, Samsung still dominates the top 20 inquiry smartphone models. Apple’s iPhone may be due to the expectation that the iPhone 15 will come out in a short time Potential consumers have turned to the sidelines, making it not many models on the list this month. In addition, the ROG Phone 7 series, which was just launched in early May, performed well in the inquiry list.

In the inquiry list in May, the top 3 mobile phones are all Samsung mobile phones, including S23 Ultra, A54 5G and S23+, and they were also in the top 3 in April, showing that netizens are quite concerned about their price trends; And these three mobile phones also have good sales results in the Taiwan market sales rankings in recent months. In addition to these three Samsung models, including S23, A34 5G, M14 5G, as well as the previous generation of flagship and mid-range models S22 Ultra, A53 5G have attracted a lot of attention from netizens.

On the other hand, in Apple’s part, perhaps because the new iPhone 15 is not far away, netizens are gradually turning to wait and see, so that the iPhone occupies a relatively small place in the inquiry ranking in May; but the iPhone 14 Pro Max is still It is located in the Top 5, and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 13 both performed well.

In terms of other brands, Google’s mid-range model Pixel 7a, which was launched in mid-May, has a good price-to-performance ratio, so it got stuck in the fourth place when it entered the list; in addition, the ASUS ROG Phone 7 series, which was also launched in May, is Shared 8th and 10th. In addition, some cost-effective models, such as Redmi Note 12 series, realme 10T 5G, and vivo V27, etc., all have very good rankings on the inquiry list. To put it simply, apart from flagship models, models with higher cost performance will be favored by netizens.

Top 20 Mobile Inquiry Ranking List of “ePrice Comparer” in May 2023

ranking this month Product number Latest market price (yuan) 1 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 30,800 2 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 9,600 3 Samsung Galaxy S23+ 25,600 4 Google Pixel 7a 11,400 5 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 34,000 6 Samsung Galaxy S23 19,200 7 Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 8,800 8 Asus ROG Phone 7 32,400 9 Redmi Note 12 5G 6,000 10 Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate 39,990 11 realme 10T 5G 5,390 12 Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 8,000 13 Apple iPhone 14 Pro 30,500 14 Apple iPhone 13 20,390 15 Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G 11,300 16 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 24,200 17 Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G 8,900 18 OPPO Reno 8T 8,900 19 Samsung Galaxy M14 5G 4,900 20 live V27 11,900

* This ranking only counts the number of inquiries by netizens of “ePrice Comparer”, and does not represent the actual sales volume in the Taiwan market.

* The number of inquiries for each model includes each capacity version, and the market price is the market price of the model with the lowest capacity.

* Ranking statistics time: 2023-05-01 ~ 2023-05-31

* The latest market price statistics time: 2023-06-17