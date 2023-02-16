In order to acquire Activision Blizzard (Activision Blizzard) for $69 billion, Microsoft (Microsoft) can be said to have tried various methods, even including belittling its own game membership service Xbox Game Pass, claiming that Xbox Game Pass has made game sales worse .

According to foreign media reports, part of Microsoft’s strategy now is to “belittle itself.” The company is trying to portray Sony as the dominant force in the game console business market, and Microsoft’s Xbox is just following in Sony’s footsteps.

And Microsoft’s disparagement strategy has also extended to its own Xbox Game Pass service; the company admitted that, based on internal analysis, base game sales declined in the 12 months after adding games to Game Pass.

But it’s worth noting that Microsoft’s statement is undoubtedly a slap in the face of Xbox head Phil Spencer’s statement in 2018, when Phil Spencer claimed that the Game Pass service will promote game sales and will not destroy sales.

In 2018, Phil Spencer claimed that when a game like “Forza Horizon 4” (Forza Horizon 4) is put on Game Pass, it will immediately get more gamers, which will actually lead to more gamers. Game sales. And Phil Spencer also added, do gamers only play one game for $10? No, these players will come to play based on what other people are playing.

Foreign media also reported that Activision Blizzard is pessimistic about Microsoft’s plan to include its games in the game subscription service, because Activision Blizzard believes that this will seriously erode the buyout system (B2P) sales model.

(Source of the first picture: Science and Technology News)