by admin
Related rumors allege that Microsoft plans to add moreJapanCreate game content to make the Xbox Game Pass service more rich in game content, and has already negotiated acquisitions with major Japanese game publishers.

According to former FanByteer and Game Informer reporter Imran Khan in an interview on the YouTube channel “Giant Bombcast”, Microsoft is currently negotiating acquisitions with major Japanese game publishers, expecting to obtain more Japanese-created game content, allowing Xbox Game Pass The service includes richer game content.

The acquisition of Japanese game publishers will not only allow Microsoft to rapidly expand the number of Japanese games included in the Xbox Game Pass service, but also save a lot of game license fees, especially when the Xbox Game Pass service continues to attract many players to subscribe and use it, which is more beneficial Streamline licensing fees at Microsoft.

On the other hand, the continuous strengthening of the Xbox Game Pass service to include Japanese game content is more conducive to Microsoft’s competition with Sony’s PlayStation in the game market. All games will be available to play through Xbox Game Pass, which will attract more players in Japan and Asia to join.

However, Microsoft has not made any response to this.

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the United News Network is authorized to reprint. 》

