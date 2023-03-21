Which service is better between PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass? This issue has been controversial. But Sony acknowledged in a statement to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority that Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is far ahead of Sony’s PS+ when it comes to game subscription services.

While the new PS Plus subscription is being touted as Sony’s answer to Xbox Game Pass, the platform owner himself thinks it’s a long way off. Of course, at present, both subscription services will provide players with a variety of high-quality games, but Sony has admitted that it will not add its masterpiece to the PS+ service on the first day of launch.

Sony said in a statement, “When it comes to MGS (game subscription service), there is no doubt that the market share of Game Pass is far ahead of PlayStation Plus.” Of course, the main purpose of Sony’s statement is to prove that Microsoft is acquiring Mobile It seems that Blizzard will raise prices, at least the company has the motivation to raise prices, which can be called a typical case of retreating.

Sony, which seems to be the market leader, is trying to prove that Microsoft is the “market leader”

Due to its previous refusal to accept the 10-year agreement given by Microsoft, Sony has often been complained by netizens during this period.

Sony says that even if they accept the offer to keep Call of Duty on PS5 and PS4 for the next 10 years, Microsoft still has ways to entice gamers to buy Xbox, such as by making future Call of Duty games exclusive to Xbox Game Pass , which gives gamers a reason to choose XGP.

Simply put, Sony is trying to prove that Microsoft is the real market leader and prevent fair competition in the market. The company hinted to the CMA that if the company acquires Activision Blizzard, a strong competitor of the company, they may retaliate by:

Increased pricing for Call of Duty on PlayStation;

Reduced quality and performance of Call of Duty on PlayStation compared to Xbox;

Limit, suppress, or deemphasize the multiplayer gaming experience on PlayStation;

Call Call of Duty is only available on Game Pass, or on PlayStation Plus at a commercially unviable high price, making it a de facto exclusive.

Sony acknowledged this in its recent response to the CMA, while Microsoft also responded to the investigation into its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The company said Sony’s stance was “a self-serving act to maintain its market dominance,” and Microsoft also claimed that the CMA made a “fundamental and obvious error” in its impact calculations.

In addition, the CMA also announced the attitude of 6 different game companies to Microsoft’s acquisition of Blizzard. These 6 major companies all believe that the transaction should continue. One company even said it could create a much-needed level playing field between Xbox and PlayStation.