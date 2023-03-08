The horror game “Little Nightmares” developed by the Swedish game studio Tarsier Studios recently announced that last year they originally expected to announce that it would be launched in the winter of 2022, but it has been confirmed that the mobile version will be delayed until this year. Last September, Playdigious announced that the critically acclaimed puzzle-horror-adventure game Little Nightmare was coming to iOS and Android devices, with an initial slated release in winter 2022.

The official pointed out in the announcement that as everyone thinks, this is not an easy decision, but they hope to bring players the best mobile game experience of “Little Nightmare” as much as possible, which also means that more time is needed to make a decision. Make the game better. The official will also announce the launch date to the players as soon as possible when the work goals meet expectations, and thank the players for their patience and continuous support.

