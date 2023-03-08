Home Technology In order to provide better game quality, the horror adventure game “Little Nightmare” mobile version has been postponed | XFastest News
Technology

In order to provide better game quality, the horror adventure game “Little Nightmare” mobile version has been postponed | XFastest News

by admin
In order to provide better game quality, the horror adventure game “Little Nightmare” mobile version has been postponed | XFastest News

The horror game “Little Nightmares” developed by the Swedish game studio Tarsier Studios recently announced that last year they originally expected to announce that it would be launched in the winter of 2022, but it has been confirmed that the mobile version will be delayed until this year. Last September, Playdigious announced that the critically acclaimed puzzle-horror-adventure game Little Nightmare was coming to iOS and Android devices, with an initial slated release in winter 2022.

The official pointed out in the announcement that as everyone thinks, this is not an easy decision, but they hope to bring players the best mobile game experience of “Little Nightmare” as much as possible, which also means that more time is needed to make a decision. Make the game better. The official will also announce the launch date to the players as soon as possible when the work goals meet expectations, and thank the players for their patience and continuous support.

source

Further reading:

See also  Advertising investments in Italy grow only for digital

You may also like

February 2023

Rumor: Grand Theft Auto VI coming this year

Samsung puts mobile phone legend on the sidelines

Monster Airmars GT11 Headphones｜Special Sharing| Post76Play.com

Manufacturers find loophole for 8K

The new frontier of telephone scams: the voices...

Now save 36% on the password manager NordPass

Who are the antifragile entrepreneurs, protagonists of innovation...

Job fairs in March: IT job day and...

AX1800 Dual Band, Swingable Antenna MSI AX1800 WiFi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy