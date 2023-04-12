If you are passionate about caravanning and outdoor holidays, then you absolutely cannot miss the Camper Show 2023. This is the most important Italian event dedicated to the sector, and the second in Europe in terms of importance. The event will be held in Parma from 9 to 17 September 2023 and will host over 300 exhibitors including manufacturers of recreational vehicles, brands of components and accessories, camping equipment. A veritable festival for die-hard fans of tourism in freedom.

Who will participate in the Salone del Camper 2023?

Among the main manufacturers of campers and caravans that have already confirmed their presence at the Show: Adria, Allcar, Arca Camper, Atlantis, Autoroen.it, Autostar, Benimar, Blucamp, Bürstner, Camper Green, CI, Caravelair, Carthago, Challenger, Chausson, Concorde, Dethleffs, Dreamer, Elnagh, Etrusco, Eura Mobil, Fendt, Font Vendome, Ford, Frankia, Giottiline, Gulliver’s, Hymer, Hobby, Itineo, Karmann, Knaus, Laika, LMC, Malibu, McLouis, Mobilvetta, Niesmann+Bischoff, Panama, Pilote, Pössl, Rapido, Rimor, Robeta, Roller Team, Top Group, VANTourer, XGO.

Instead Among the manufacturers of accessories and components confirmed their participation among others: Acquatravel, Al-ko, Amplo, Autohome, Aygersan, Brunner, Cablofil, CBE Nordelettronica, Coverbox, Dimatec, Eberspaecher, Edi.Car, Euro Accessoires, FCE, Fiamma, Garmin, Gemini Technologies, Ges International, Kes Klima, Lampa, MAK , Membrapol, Midland, Moscatelli, NDS Energy, Off Indel B, OMA, ORAP, Otalcool, Panorama Diffusion, Reimo, Sela Cars, SFC Energy, Sr Mecatronic, Teleco, Tesa, TIT Europe, Trigano MDC, Truma, Vb-Airsospension, Vecampplast, Vitrifrigo, Webastor and many others.

What you need to know about the event

The event will take place at Parma Fairs, from 9 to 17 September 2023. Here enthusiasts will be able to admire the most modern recreational vehicles suitable for every need, produced by the best international brands. But that’s not all: it will also be possible to find travel ideas, destinations and experiences. The Salone offers experiential activities, such as sport, rugby, 2-wheelers and hiking itineraries. It will also be possible to taste the Italian food and wine specialties and have fun with cooking shows, music and the most diverse workshops.

In short, the Salone del Camper, now in its 14th edition, presents itself as a day to be enjoyed with family or friends. An opportunity to get to know the wonderful, and increasingly loved, world of holidays in nature.