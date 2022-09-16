[NTD, Beijing, September 16, 2022]NASA has released the latest footage taken by the rover “Perseverance” on Mars, providing more information for the search for life on Mars.

On September 15, NASA released a new picture taken by the “Perseverance” Mars rover. The uneven Jezero crater (Jezero), although it looks like a desert on Earth, is a mystery recognized by scientists. area.

“Jezero Crater was selected for this mission because it fulfills several key goals and allows us to explore an ancient habitable environment,” said Ken Farley, Perseverance project scientist at Caltech.

Jezero Crater is 28 miles (45 kilometers) wide and formed about 3.5 billion years ago at the confluence of Martian rivers and lakes. “Perseverance” has collected 12 samples of sedimentary rocks and igneous rocks here. Scientists have found sulfate minerals in some samples, and infer that Mars once had the conditions to form a water environment, providing evidence for the existence of life on Mars.

