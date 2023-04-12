In Response to Earth Day – Xbox Introduces Remix Special Edition Wireless Controller

Caring for the Earth is not just a slogan! In recent years, more and more companies have begun to pay attention to environmental protection issues. Microsoft also announced the release of a new “sustainable” Xbox controller Xbox Wireless Controller Remix Special Edition, which uses recycled materials such as recycled resin, plastic water bottles, and CDs. to design and use an earth tone theme.

About 1/3 of the plastic on the body of the Xbox Wireless Controller Remix Special Edition comes from recycled CDs, headlights, plastic water bottles, and leftover material from Xbox One controllers. In addition to the fact that the material itself is quite environmentally friendly, the color is also inspired by the moss on the Northwest Coast of the United States, and the front and back are matched with low-color green, blue and khaki. Coupled with recycled plastic materials, it will have a special texture and texture, making each handle unique.

Since environmental protection is emphasized, of course, disposable AA batteries will not be used. This controller uses a rechargeable battery that can provide up to 30 hours of use. The Remix Special Edition is priced at US$84.99, which is the same as the standard version of the Xbox wireless controller (US$59.99) plus the original rechargeable battery (US$25). It is expected to be officially launched on April 18.