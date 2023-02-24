Listen to the audio version of the article

One hundred new jobs in frontier technologies and doubling of turnover in three years. These are the ambitious goals of Frontiere, the innovation hub that opened its doors in Rome with the aim of supporting and accelerating the digitization of companies through the use of new generation technologyfrom augmented to virtual reality, from the metaverse to Web3.

Applying itself as a pole of technological consultancy, Frontiere was born from the union of three companies already operating on the market: Alan Advantage, GreenVulcano Technologies and Hueval. Frontiere’s growth objective is to reach 15 million euros in turnover by doubling the number of jobs – today the three companies already employ over one hundred people – by 2025.

The hub has launched a recruitment campaign in the tech sector, with innovative professional profiles ranging from data strategists to artificial intelligence designers, from machine learning engineers to blockchain specialists, from digital artists for Web3 to cloud architects and innovation managers.

The continuing education project is supported by relationships with universities and research centers in Italy and abroad, from the Milan Polytechnic to the MIT in Boston. The selection will be open throughout Italy, with particular attention to Southern Italy: the innovation and development center of the new reality is based in Naples.

Frontiere aims to put a team of hi-tech professionals at the service of companies, bridging the gap between supply and demand that companies encounter especially when it comes to research in the tech field.