In September, 69 million were invested in startups (777 million in 2023). The rounds and the main news

As of September 2023, 69 million euros have been invested in startups, in 11 capital increases (total since the beginning of the year, 777 million). In September 2022 there were 11 deals, for a total of 670.77 million (leading the capital increases of Bending Spoons and Satispay. Total first eight months of 2022: 1.96 billion). At the moment everything suggests that investments in startups in 2023 will be lower than those in 2022, when the record of 2 billion was reached.

Among this month’s operations, the 20 million raised by Arduino, the 15 by Homepal and the 10 million by Cleafy stand out. To these must be added the equity crowdfunding campaigns, 3 in total, which raised a monthly total of 707 thousand euros (in eight months 32.5 million were raised from equity crowdfunding operations).

What happened at Italian Tech Week

Roberto Marsella won the 2023 Italian Business Angel award, organized by the Investors Club, with the support of Kpmg, Unicredit, Unicredit Startlab and the patronage of the Italian tech alliance. HERE are the details.

Bionit labs was awarded the seventeenth edition of the Imsa Prize, the Italian master startup award. His Adam’s hand is the first fully adaptive bionic hand. Details HERE.

Susanna Martucci, founder and CEO of Alisea, won the Gammadonna Award for innovative female entrepreneurship. Her company designs and produces design and everyday objects from a circular economy perspective. We also talk about it HERE.

Astradyne, a startup that develops a solar panel that folds like origami to be taken into space, has won the First Round prize offered by the 2031 platform (formerly Marzotto Prize) in collaboration with Italian Tech. HERE are the other details.

As of December 2022, Italy was home to 557 scaleups, mature technology companies, which were able to generate revenue of approximately $4.4 billion. These are some of the data contained in the Tech Scaleup Italy 2023 report, created by Mind the Bridge, with the support of Tim Enterprise, and presented at the Italian Tech Week. Also here.

The 120 million Shop Circle, Italian in London

Founded by Italians Luca Cartechini and Gian Maria Gramondi in 2021, and based in London, Shop Circle has closed a $120 million Series A round. The company is developing a series of proprietary Ai tools to improve the scalability of operations and business processes in the ecommerce sector. Cdp vc, The techshop, Blacksheep ventures and Primo ventures also participated in the operation.

Arduino, 20 million round

Arduino, a scaleup based in Lugano but with roots in Ivrea, specialized in the production of open source boards for electronics projects, has raised a financing round of 20 million euros (around 22 million dollars, completing the 54 million Series B round million dollars), led by Cdp venture capital, through the Large ventures fund, and by the US fund Anzu partners. Details HERE

Homepal, 15 million from Intesa Sanpaolo and Bper Banca

Homepal, proptech scaleup and digital real estate agency, has entered into a partnership with Intesa Sanpaolo and Bper Banca with the aim of transforming it into a digital platform open to operators in the real estate market. Intesa Sanpaolo and Bper Banca will invest a total of 15 million euros. Details HERE.

Fintech: 10 million for Cleafy, the anti-fraud startup

Cleafy, a startup specialized in the proactive prevention of fraud in the digital banking sector, has closed an investment round of 10 million euros led by United Ventures, through the Uv tgrowth fund.

Space, 5.1 seed for Sidereus space dynamics

Sidereus space dynamics, a startup focused on innovative technologies for space transport, has received a seed investment of 5.1 million euros from Primo ventures and Cdp venture capital. Details HERE.

BeDimensional, 5 million capital increase

Bedimensional, a deeptech startup that produces graphene and other two-dimensional crystals, has closed a third round of investment of 5 million euros led by Eureka! venture, through the Eureka! fund I – technology transfer.

Exor’s Lingotto invests in Indigo land

Lingotto, an investment vehicle controlled by Exor, takes part in the 250 million round of Indigo, an American agritech startup. The company specializes in CO2 capture and the development of biological microbes to apply to seeds for more productive crops.

The four new startups of A-road

A-road, an acceleration and capital raising program for startups launched in 2021 by Growth capital and dedicated to innovative companies that want to quickly reach the Series A round, has selected the 4 companies admitted to its fourth batch: Karrycar, Startric, Timeflow and Truescreen.

Other investments in September

Equity crowdfunding

These innovative startups and SMEs have closed their equity crowdfunding campaigns:

