Home Technology In ten years, [email protected] has brought more than 3,000 indie games to Xbox – yqqlm
Technology

In ten years, [email protected] has brought more than 3,000 indie games to Xbox – yqqlm

by admin
In ten years, ID@Xbox has brought more than 3,000 indie games to Xbox – yqqlm
news-main-body”>

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

Article: Ben Lyons – Gamereactor.cn

[email protected], Microsoft’s indie publishing program, has helped bring countless indie titles to Xbox consoles since its creation. But how many are there, you ask? In honor of the program’s tenth anniversary, Microsoft shared some details about the matter.

It was announced that [email protected] has accounted for bringing more than 3,000 indie games to the Xbox console over the years, and that Microsoft has invested more than $4 billion to help developers achieve this feat.

But just because the program has been a huge success doesn’t mean Microsoft and Xbox are slowing down anytime soon, as it has now been announced that a new process is being launched that will help indie developers submit their games for consideration for on the Game Pass franchise and get feedback from decision makers at Xbox on their shared concepts.

This is also on top of the recently launched new [email protected] Developer Acceleration Program, which will seek further financial support to port their projects to consoles and more. You can read more about it here.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

See also  "Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month (Wild Planet Journey: Best Employee Edition)" PS5 Traditional Chinese version is officially available today

You may also like

Google opens AI text robot “Bard” to the...

This is how excellent training videos for companies...

Linux Kernel: New Vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities allow unspecified...

The Most Influential Camera Review Website DPREVIEW Announces...

The EU Commission also wants to allow combustion...

The Google Play Store has launched a cross-device...

You should know that about the successor to...

See every detail, feel every moment throbbing: Samsung’s...

Revolutionary farming technology for a sustainable future

Windows 11 and Pixel screenshot tools are affected...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy