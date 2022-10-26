Home Technology In the 6.5 million round of TherapyChat also invests Mediaset
Technology

In the 6.5 million round of TherapyChat also invests Mediaset

by admin
In the 6.5 million round of TherapyChat also invests Mediaset

Round of Serie A from 6.5 million for the startup TherapyChat. Lead investor of the operation is the Spanish investment fund NextChance Invest, which also led the two previous rounds, but this time they also participate in the financing Mediaset Italia and Mediaset Españathrough Ad4ventures (which previously invested in Satispay, Deporvillage, Westwing and Rebelle).

The online psychology platform active in Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom thus reaches a total collection of 14.5 million euros from the foundation thanks to a 3 million seed round in 2016 and a 5 million pre-Serie A round in 2021. “Mediaset’s entry into the company’s capital also has an industrial value, because it will also allow us to go to the television channel for let us know on the market. What we are already doing both in Spain and in Italy “comments Alessandro De Sario, co-founder and CEO of TherapyChat, who continues:” Most of the capital raised will be invested in software development to offer a greater number of services to psychologists from billing to agenda management. We also want to develop the product to offer a range of services to those companies that want to reserve welfare actions dedicated to their employees “.

Enough prejudices, TherapyChat is in Italy: the online psychologist

In addition to strengthening the company’s strategic development in the countries where it is already present, there is also expansion into other European markets: «We will continue with international expansion. Today we are present in Spain, Italy and England but we look to other European countries that do not have offers on the market similar to ours such as Portugal, Germany and France ». Established in 2016 by Alessandro De Sario and Alejandro Ponce, TherapyChat is proposed as a meeting point between psychologists who wish to offer their services online and people or companies interested in improving their psychological well-being.

See also  PlayStation 5 seems to be able to "crack jailbreak"

«Since the birth of TherapyChat we have realized that its business model was truly innovative and that it counted on a team and on a technology capable of digitizing the sector. For this reason we have not hesitated to participate in this new round and we continue to believe in its high growth potential »comments Nicolás Luca de Tena, president of NextChance Investwhile Katia Rizzo, responsible for Ad4ventures Italy, declares: «One of the main reasons that led us to want to invest in an innovative reality like TherapyChat is its goal of democratizing access to psychological therapy and breaking down the stigma that still characterizes psychological support. We therefore want to support the platform so that it can continue to contribute to increasing people’s quality of life “.

You may also like

Neutron star HESS J1731-347 is extremely low-mass and...

Boris 4, a laugh against the algorithms that...

Stay up all night together! AMD holds RDNA...

Boris 4, a laugh against the algorithms that...

realme GT Neo 3 pushes “Hurricane Black” new...

Heura closes a € 20 million round

Microsoft’s “Century Empire 2: Definitive Edition” and “Century...

We need a ministry for technological rationalization

Creating a Dream Partner for Creators, the Birth...

We need a ministry for technological rationalization

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy