Round of Serie A from 6.5 million for the startup TherapyChat. Lead investor of the operation is the Spanish investment fund NextChance Invest, which also led the two previous rounds, but this time they also participate in the financing Mediaset Italia and Mediaset Españathrough Ad4ventures (which previously invested in Satispay, Deporvillage, Westwing and Rebelle).

The online psychology platform active in Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom thus reaches a total collection of 14.5 million euros from the foundation thanks to a 3 million seed round in 2016 and a 5 million pre-Serie A round in 2021. “Mediaset’s entry into the company’s capital also has an industrial value, because it will also allow us to go to the television channel for let us know on the market. What we are already doing both in Spain and in Italy “comments Alessandro De Sario, co-founder and CEO of TherapyChat, who continues:” Most of the capital raised will be invested in software development to offer a greater number of services to psychologists from billing to agenda management. We also want to develop the product to offer a range of services to those companies that want to reserve welfare actions dedicated to their employees “.

In addition to strengthening the company’s strategic development in the countries where it is already present, there is also expansion into other European markets: «We will continue with international expansion. Today we are present in Spain, Italy and England but we look to other European countries that do not have offers on the market similar to ours such as Portugal, Germany and France ». Established in 2016 by Alessandro De Sario and Alejandro Ponce, TherapyChat is proposed as a meeting point between psychologists who wish to offer their services online and people or companies interested in improving their psychological well-being.

«Since the birth of TherapyChat we have realized that its business model was truly innovative and that it counted on a team and on a technology capable of digitizing the sector. For this reason we have not hesitated to participate in this new round and we continue to believe in its high growth potential »comments Nicolás Luca de Tena, president of NextChance Investwhile Katia Rizzo, responsible for Ad4ventures Italy, declares: «One of the main reasons that led us to want to invest in an innovative reality like TherapyChat is its goal of democratizing access to psychological therapy and breaking down the stigma that still characterizes psychological support. We therefore want to support the platform so that it can continue to contribute to increasing people’s quality of life “.