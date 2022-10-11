Home Technology In the battle for robot work, humans are winning
In the battle for working with robots, humans are winning. It has been circulating for a few days this title on the Web. It’s a nice title, even if it’s not new (here, in 2018). But the research behind it is new. At the company Michael Handel, an American sociologist who has studied data from the past few decades to conclude that when we said robots and artificial intelligence would take our place, we underestimated humans. The analysis starts from the examination of what happened for a dozen jobs considered most at risk with automation: the financial consultant, the translator, the lawyer, the doctor, the journalist, but also the worker of a fast food or shop, the truck driver and the computer programmer. All professions for which, it was predicted, artificial intelligence would have made us superfluous. But it is not like that. An example comes from radiologists: here, theoretically a computer is able to analyze a plate or an MRI with enormous precision, drawing on an almost infinite number of databases. Already in 2016 the imminent end of the radiologist profession was announced. But in the last ten years the number of radiologists on duty has increased. Someone will say: it is a matter of time but it is not said. To the question: will radiologists one day be replaced by artificial intelligence? The correct answer is: radiologists who know artificial intelligence will take the place of those who don’t know how to use it.

