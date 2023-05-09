Home » In the European Parliament, clash over European recognition…
In the European Parliament, clash over European recognition…

In the European Parliament, clash over European recognition…

The question of using cameras with biometric recognition in public spaces is the controversial point of the agreement reached by European Parliament on the text concerning artificial intelligence. One of the hottest points in the AI ​​Act discussion.

In the European Parliament, clash over European recognition

The text of the AI ​​Act has obtained a informal consensus among the groups last week and is ready to be voted on in committee this Thursday. But thepermission to use facial recognition on European roads it will become the subject of a specific vote. This is because there is no common consensus. And MEPs don’t want to scupper the entire AI Act on this issue.

To lead the fight for prohibit the use of biometric recognition in public spaces he is the rapporteur of the text and head of delegation of the PD in the European Parliament, Brandon Benifeiwho declares on Twitter “I want to build a solid majority to guarantee this result”.

According to European sources cited by ANSA, Benifei can count on decisive support from Left, Greens and Liberals, as well as his group, that of Socialists e Democrats.

Instead, the European People’s Party, as well as the conservatives of the ECR and ID, seem more inclined to use facial recognition technologies. Mainly because they think it can enhance security and surveillance systems.

MEPs will then discuss this separate regulation, not including it in the question of artificial intelligence. Although AI services are needed for advanced biometric recognition.

