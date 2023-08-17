In the future, Kreisel Electric batteries will be produced on a large scale in the USA

After the majority takeover of the Austrian battery scale-up Kreisel Electric by the US tractor giant Deere & Company, the cooperation is now taking concrete shape: Den Deere & Company has chosen Kernersville in North Carolina as the location for the construction of a new production facility. The factory is set to expand production capacity for products from Kreisel Electric, in which John Deere acquired a majority stake in 2022.

Kreisel Electric is an Austrian company that produces innovative battery technology for electromobility and stationary systems. The planned production facility in Kernersville will have an area of ​​115,000 square meters and will be able to support a production capacity of up to 2 GWh – i.e. a gigafactory. Construction is scheduled to start in autumn 2023, and production is scheduled to start in 2025.

“Our customers are facing challenges that require their businesses to be more dynamic than ever before – we are developing the technological innovations they can rely on,” said Jennifer Preston, global director of John Deere Electric Powertrain and CEO of Kreisel. “Together with Kreisel, John Deere is expanding its electrification portfolio with scalable solutions that cover a broader spectrum of our customers’ application requirements. This investment is a major step towards our goal of demonstrating viable low-carbon and near-zero carbon power solutions by 2026.”

Rendering of the planned production facility. ©John Deere

Connection to supply chains

Kreisel’s battery technology will be used across Deere’s product range and the new manufacturing facility will enable the design and manufacture of battery packs and chargers. The company wants to strengthen its position as one of the pioneers in battery technology. The Kernersville facility is designed to be fossil fuel-free and prioritize sustainable energy.

The Kernersville location was chosen for its longstanding relationship with John Deere and access to talented professionals. The city is well connected to infrastructure facilities such as highways, seaports and airports. The North Carolina Department of Commerce assisted the company during the site evaluation process. The next stages of development and construction of the facility are subject to regulatory approvals.

John Deere paid 360 million euro valuation for Kreisel Electric from Upper Austria

Electrification of agricultural equipment

The investment in the new manufacturing facility in Kernersville is a further step by John Deere towards electrification and demonstrates the company’s commitment to respond to the increasing demand for electric solutions. Kreisel’s battery technology will play an important role in the development of a robust charging ecosystem and battery portfolio that can support the long-term adoption of electrification in various applications. As reported, John Deere and Kreisel have already equipped an excavator with battery technology that was presented in 2023.

In the USA, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has provided massive subsidies for the construction of battery production facilities, among other things. Numerous e-car manufacturers, as well as CleanTech companies such as Climeworks from Switzerland, have already announced that they will be investing heavily in the USA.

As reported, there is still a fierce legal dispute in Europe about parts of the exit proceeds. John Deere took a majority interest in Kreisel Electric at a valuation of around EUR 360 million. Investor Florian Fritsch and Panebo Holding, which invested in Kreisel, are currently arguing about EUR 62 million.

Violent legal dispute over 62 million euros from the Kreisel Electric exit