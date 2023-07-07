In the future, speeders will have their cars taken away

Anyone who exceeds the speed limit in Austria will have to face severe penalties in the future. If the offense is particularly serious, you may be deprived of your car.

“There is a speed at which the car becomes a weapon,” said Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler in relation to the decision that was made. “We are now putting an end to this and will ensure that the perpetrators’ murder weapon is immediately and permanently taken from their hands.” h being caught outside of residential areas.

Repeat offenders also face a permanent loss of the car beyond the actual procedure. In such a case, the car is auctioned off. Whoever has 80 km/h or 90 km/h too much on it should lose the car to the state with the first offense. “Because if you don’t have a car anymore, you can’t race anymore,” was Leonore Gewessler’s logical conclusion.

The aim is primarily to be able to act more effectively against illegal car races. The regulations are to come into force from March 2024. By the way, they will then not only apply to Austrians, but also to Germans traveling in Austria. Another reason to always stick to the speed limits.

Source: Austrian Parliament

