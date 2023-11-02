In the future, the drive must be registered online

This month Sony is launching the long-awaited PlayStation 5 Slim. What’s new is not only the compact design of the console, but also an attachable drive. However, you won’t be able to use it without an internet connection.

At least that’s what current media reports say. Anyone who decides to upgrade the drive to their PlayStation 5 must first activate it online before it can be used. The first photos have already appeared online showing the corresponding notice message.

The pictures are being shared diligently on social media. The comments are very different. Some condemn Sony for its actions and cite possible server problems as an example that could prevent activation and thus use of the hard drive. Others seem to see things quite relaxed. In this day and age, such online coercion is no longer particularly unusual.

Now you get this message on New PS5 Slim Disc drive asking for Internet connection #Playstation Preservation crowd not gonna happy. pic.twitter.com/js6wUMzKda — HazzadorGamin, Dragon of Dojima (@HazzadorGamin) October 31, 2023

Sony has not yet officially commented on this. So for now we can only speculate about the “why”. Sony probably wants to easily verify the authenticity of the drive and take action against potential copyright infringements. In addition, it can be assumed that this is only a one-time process that does not have to be repeated every time the console is started.

It is not yet clear when the slim version of the PS5 will appear in Europe. Accordingly, we can sit back, relax and watch how the situation in the USA develops. By the way, we have already summarized all the important information about the PS5 Slim for you here.

