In the good hackers’ bunker: the first national cybersecurity laboratory in Milan

The “good hackers” find a home in Milan. Secure Networksa company part of BV Tech ha inaugurated in Milan his Accredited Testing Laboratory (LAP)one of the eight selected by the National Agency for Cybersecurity (ACN) Call at national level.

A Lap is, essentially, a structure dedicated to testing all connected software, devices and machinery, made mandatory by the Cyber ​​Resiliency Act approved by the European Council. These laboratories will work on procedures yet to be published, and are real bunkers, equipped with intrusion detection systems with door and window sensors, dual technology volumetric sensors and a security alarm notification system. Inside there is a “vault” with 50 cm thick perimeter walls, shatterproof reinforced with metal sheet, armored door with double authentication factor access. This laboratory is one of the main hubs for the cybersicurezza to support companies and public administration.

The unitary and shared regulation within the EU gives the guidelines for designing and developing products and software with mandatory minimum cybersecurity requirements, to guarantee the security of connected devices and machinery against growing cyber threats. It is to implement the new rules that LAPs are born under ACN accreditationdesigned to verify and certify compliance with these mandatory requirements.

Fortinet security: cybercrime becomes “as-a-service” by Vittorio Emanuele Orlando 06 June 2023

Security engineers will work in the Milanese cybersecurity hub Secure Network has selected and trained in its almost 20 years of history. By 2024 there will be more than 40 specialists able to operate in defense of the private and public sectors, ready to analyze and certify software and related products.

“At the moment 60% of products are not tested – he has declared Alvise BiffiCEO of Secure Network -. Ours is a service to companies, but above all to the country, thanks also to a targeted use of PNRR funds“.

Secure Network is part of BV Tech. The President and CEO of the company, Raffaele Boccardo, underlined the need to “rediscover a strong national technological awareness at the service of the freedom of our citizens: women and men, skills and specializations, creativity, will, dedication, managerial skills for the reconstruction of the national ICT industry”. But Boccardo goes further: “If as a country we have 80% of our security infrastructure designed and built by other countries, and not just ‘friendly’ ones, this is a dramatic flaw. We had Italian companies in this sector, to starting from the networks, but we have given up a wealth of knowledge for 30 years to be technologically colonized. This laboratory is a first step but it will take years before we can hope to return to playing in Serie A in the networks and information systems sector. It is above all needed a change of direction at the political level and national industrial strategy, as well as investments in the field of education and research”.

Digital Europe Little cybersecurity and too much desire to monitor: privacy matters little to the public sector 31 May 2023

Returning to the tests, Alvise Biffi explains that they last about a week, “the products arrive at the laboratory and we carry out preventive hacking, testing the hardware, the communication protocols, the robustness and recognizability of the widespread infrastructure and the way in which the manufacturer enables the monitoring and updating of its devices. An energy charging station, for example, must include the possibility of being updated and monitored right from its design.”

Frattasi, Acn: “Cybersecurity is fundamental for economic growth and democracy” by Bruno Ruffilli 19 June 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

