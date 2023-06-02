In the Langhe the Italian e-enduro Championship

The E-MTBs will compete on Sunday 11 June for the national enduro title in the Cuneo area of ​​Castino, among whose verdant woods, bordered by precious hazelnut groves and renowned vineyards, the Special Stages designed by the Alta Langa Bike Park will be held. An unmissable event for fans of the genre. Press release.

All ready for the Italian weekend:

the Alta Langa Bike Park is preparing to welcome the absolute Italian E-MTB Enduro Championship

Which athlete has never dreamed of wearing the tricolor jersey? 2022 was the first year in which the Italian Cycling Federation recognized the assignment of Tricolor Titles also to the pedal assisted enduro specialty. This year the appointment is on 11 June 2023 in Castino (CN), where the e-MTB Enduro athletes will compete on the trails of the Bike Park Alta Langa.

2022 marks a turning point for the e-Enduro movement: the FCI was the first Federation in the world to have recognized, also in this specialty, the possibility of competing in the Absolute Italian Championship. An acknowledgment that takes into account the dizzying diffusion of pedal assisted mountain bikes and the great growth in the number (and level) of athletes participating in e-MTB enduro competitions. Theater of the tricolor challenge will be the Bike Park Alta Langaa point of reference for an area with great tourist (and cycling!) potential.

The format

The MTB Enduro races take place on a track where timed Special Stages alternate with transfer stretches; and since it is an “e-enduro”, some PSs will have uphill sections, sometimes very technical.

The national champion will be the one who knows how to combine the best physical (and mental!) shape with superior driving skills, both downhill and uphill. A multi-purpose athletic profile, therefore, for a national competition which is nonetheless open to all enthusiasts, as long as they have an FCI card (or a recognized UCI federation). Registration is open until 8 June and can be done online at this link .

There will be eight categories awarded, and therefore the tricolor jerseys up for grabs: Elite M/F, Master M1/M2/M3/M4 and Master F1/F2. A unique opportunity to get involved and challenge one’s limits, running alongside the strongest athletes in the specialty, also in the top positions internationally.



A panoramic view of Castino> (photo by Naive Agency)

The territory of the Alta Langa

The appointment is therefore in Castino, in Alta Langa, on the routes where Franco Monchiero (originally from the area) invented the enduro discipline, creating – in 2008 – the circuit called Super-Enduro.

In the municipalities of Castino (perched on the ridge), Rocchetta Belbo and Cossano Belbo (lying along the river), a group of volunteers maintains the more than 30 km of trails of the Alta Langa Bike Park. It is a hilly area whose slopes can be very steep: hundreds of natural (but also banked) curves alternate with technical passages. There are few rocks and outcropping roots: the greatest pitfalls are due to the overcoming of ancient terraces and dry stone walls, now swallowed up by vegetation.

Sometimes, the woods give way to vineyards and hazelnut crops. It is no coincidence that the Main Sponsor of the event will be Nocciole Marchisio and the Consorzio dell’Asti DOCG, which protects and promotes the production of the white Moscato vine, for the production of Moscato d’Asti and Asti Spumante: specialties to be tasted during the ‘event.



Matteo Bertha (Photo by Carlo Rigoni)

The race schedule

The Absolute Italian Championship will take place on Sunday 11 June, with the start of the first competitor at 9. About halfway through there will be a stop (with Time Control) in the Paddock area, where you can recharge a few notches of the battery.

The track will be unveiled three days before the race: from this year the FCI regulations foresee a day of foot trials (Friday 9 June) and a day of “controlled” trials on the bike, where the riders will be able to try each stage only once (Saturday 10 June). The complete program will be published on the Alta Langa Bike Park social channels (Instagram – Facebook).

At 17 on Sunday 11 June, the anthem of Mameli will echo in the historic center of Castino, proclaiming the 2023 national champions.



Other Marcellini (Photo by Carlo Rigoni)

ABSOLUTE ITALIAN E-MTB ENDURO CHAMPIONSHIP

Castino (CN), 11 June 2023

