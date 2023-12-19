in the meantime, here are all the offers from the ROG festival • Techzilla

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has officially announced the event “For Those Who Dare: Trascendence” at CES 2024, where the long-awaited ROG Phone 8 will be revealed. The event will take place online onJanuary 8, 2024 at 11pm GMT (midnight Italian time) on the website dedicated to the ROG event at this link

In celebration of the launch of the brand new ROG Phone 8, ASUS ROG promoted the ROG Festival, an exceptional series of offers including notebooks, smartphones, accessories and a wide range of ASUS products.

Among the offers proposed, the ASUS Vivobook 15 stands out, the ideal companion for study and work. A balanced device that can effortlessly handle daily tasks, in-depth study sessions and work activities, but also perfect for relaxation and gaming, all at a special price of 599€.

For gaming enthusiasts, the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 presents itself as an excellent choice, available at 1599€. Equipped with the powerful video card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 and an advanced cooling system, it offers high-level performance to face any gaming challenge.

ASUS and ROG smartphones are no different. The Zenfone 10 (8/128GB) and ROG Phone 6 (16/512GB) series are available starting from 699€. Among the offers for mobile devices, the ROG Phone 6 special editions dedicated to Diablo and Batman stand out.

For those who wish to enhance their gaming station, monitors are available from 23 a 43 pollici, come il ROG STRIX XG43UQ, router WiFi 6 (TUF Gaming AX3000 a 120,93€) and a wide range of accessories dedicated to gamers. An unmissable opportunity for technology and gaming enthusiasts looking for high performance.

Stay updated on flash offers and price errors, follow us on Telegram!

Share this: Facebook

X

