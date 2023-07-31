In the second year of the Ukraine war, Austria is still dependent on Russia’s gas supply

While Russian gas has become taboo in other countries, it continues to be pumped to Austria in massive quantities. Since the start of the Ukraine war 17 months ago, European countries have started surprisingly quickly to reduce their long-standing dependence on cheap Russian gas. Austria has not yet managed to do this – and the New York Times has made it a subject of a major article on Austria’s existing dependence on Russian gas.

Germany, which got 55 percent of its gas needs from Russia before the war, now no longer imports Russian gas. Poland, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic have stopped or are about to stop the flow of gas. Italy has steadily reduced its imports and pledged to be free of Russian natural gas by the end of this year.

In contrast, Austria, which received almost 80 percent of its gas from Russia before the invasion, still got more than half of its total requirements from Russia in May 2023. In March 2023, when demand was higher, that figure was 74 percent. As long as Russia sells gas, Austria will buy it, the CEO of Austrian energy company OMV Group said this month.

Since the invasion began, Austrian energy company OMV has spent 7 billion euros, about $7.7 billion, on Russian gas. The government’s difficulties in breaking away from Russian gas, which it has promised to do, has drawn criticism from opponents who say Austria’s gas payments help fund Russia’s war machine.

Friendly to Putin

“I don’t think they’re doing enough,” Anne-Sophie Corbeau, a research fellow at the Center on Global Energy Policy in Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, told the New York Times. “The government is one of the friendliest towards Russia.”

A key reason why the European Union hasn’t launched formal sanctions on Russian gas imports, like those applied to Russian oil and coal, is that Austria and other big buyers have argued they need it.

As a landlocked country, unlike Germany, Italy or Greece, Austria cannot easily build terminals for the transport of LNG by ship. The question of whether the government in Vienna is working fast enough is just as much a political problem as it is a logistical and economic one.

An immediate stop would lead to economic ruin and mass unemployment, warned Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer last year. Leonore Gewessler, the energy minister and a member of the progressive Green Party in Austria’s coalition government, said the government remains committed to phasing out Russian natural gas imports by 2027. But “it’s not easy to undo years and decades of wrong policies in just a few months or a year,” Gewessler said.

struggle for independence

While the Russian energy giant Gazprom abruptly stopped supplying many European countries, Austria received permission from Russia to continue paying in euros instead of rubles. After all, last week, shortly before the release of the NYT report, OMV took a few steps to become less dependent on Gazprom deliveries. For example, the oil company bp and OMV have announced the signing of a long-term purchase and sale agreement that provides for deliveries of up to 1 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for 10 years from 2026. In addition, the largest gas find on Austrian soil in 40 years was announced, namely in Lower Austria.

“The political elite in Austria is, in my opinion, one of the most sympathetic to Russia,” Grzegorz Kuczynski, director of the Eurasia program at the Warsaw Institute, told the NYT. “Therefore, I think that Vienna will try to influence a less confrontational EU policy towards Moscow.” Well-known examples in Austria of the closeness of politics to Putin are listed in the NYT – such as the curtsy of former Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl at her wedding Putin; the sapphire earrings worth 50,000 euros as Putin’s gift to her; the board position of Austria’s former chancellor Wolfgang Bowl on the board of Russia’s largest private company Lukoil; or the FPÖ’s connections to Putin.

The current contract with Gazprom, the signing of which in 2018 was accompanied by then-Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Putin himself, stipulates that Austria will buy six billion cubic meters of gas annually and remain in force until 2040. The company was also a financial backer of the now-defunct Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany.

Another customer at Gazprom

Alfred Stern, the CEO of OMV, said in a recent interview with the Financial Times that “we will continue to take these volumes from Gazprom” as long as they are available. OMV has not responded to repeated requests for comment. On Friday, however, the company announced a 10-year agreement to supply gas from energy giant BP beginning in 2026 to “advance our ongoing diversification of supply sources.”

What is also clear: a reduction in Gazprom’s supplies would lead to higher prices. Ukraine’s current five-year contract with Gazprom, which has enabled Gazprom to supply natural gas from Russia to Europe via pipelines through Ukraine, expires at the end of next year. Kiev has announced that it will not renew this contract. The Ukrainian pipelines transport about 5 percent of the European Union’s gas imports. That leaves TurkStream, a direct connection between Russia and Turkey, as the only entry point for pipeline gas to Europe.

