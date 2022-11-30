Saturday 3 December is International Day of Persons with Disabilities. In view of the anniversary, Apple has released a promotional video that follows the lives of 7 disabled people, showing how each of them uses the accessibility features of Apple devices to create music, edit photos, or other creative activities, but also simply to deal with everyday activities at home, work or school.

In the short film, Apple highlights functions such as Detection Mode (with which the blind pianist Matthew Whitaker, in the video, can recognize the stage door), Assistive Touch, or Voice Control, which goes far beyond the functions of Siri and you can program it for tasks like making music, writing, or editing photos and videos. These are just some of the dozens and dozens of functions that Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Apple Watch integrate into the system to make all devices accessible to people with disabilities.

The soundtrack song “I am the Greatest” was produced by Spinifex Gun and performed by the all-female, indigenous Australian music collective Marliya Choir. The text is inspired by some speeches by Muhammad Ali and some contributions from the protagonists of the video have also been included in the song.

edited by Andrea Nepori