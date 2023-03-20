The ever increasing fuss is being raised on TikTok now acquires new perspectives and involves new actors.

For now it had seemed only a technological-political question, which we summarize briefly here, to refer you to our various articles on the subject.

ByteDance, the TikTok company, is accused of withholding user data and making it available to the Beijing government.

This led to the ban of the platform from the government devices of the European Commission, Council and Parliament, from those of the United States and Great Britain and from those of New Zealand parliamentarians.

The TikTok issue in the US

Even more delicate is the question concerning the relationship between the Chinese app and the United States.

Let’s start with the most recent news. As reported by the New York Times, already in the last months of 2022 the US Department of Justice (together with the FBI and the Virginia prosecutor’s office) would have opened an investigation into TikTok, precisely to concretely demonstrate the hypothesis of espionage by of social media.

Furthermore, the Biden administration has seriously threatened that TikTok will be barred from the entire United States if it does not stand alone from the ByteDance company.

So, is it just a sort of cold war in tech sauce between China and the United States, in which at most ByteDance and American users could lose out?

TikTok and influencers

Not exactly. We mentioned the social network and the company that owns it, we mentioned the users, but we forgot who populates that social network.

Beyond the private citizens who post their videos, in fact, influencers and creators often gravitate around TikTok with millions of followers in tow (remember that the most followed influencer on the platform is Khaby Lame, who has exceeded 152 million followers ).

Ecco: a possible ban of TikTok in the United States would obviously put influencers in a crisis. Which would see their audience drastically reduced, and with it their income.

The strike of TikTok creators and influencers

The threatened ban by the Biden administration on TikTok has therefore alarmed influencers and creators.

However, it seems that ByteDance itself is riding their disappointment. Who invited TikTok influencers to make their protest heard, with a procession on Capitol Hill.

This is what The Information reports, according to which ByteDance is not only organizing a demonstration of creators and influencers who will parade in Washington, but is thinking of bringing them to the parade at its own expense.

The Information has collected the statements of Jamal Brown, spokesman for the social network in the United States. Brown said, “Washington lawmakers discussing TikTok should hear live the voices of people who would be directly impacted by their decisions. We look forward to welcoming our creators to the capital, helping make sure their case is heard, and continuing to make a meaningful impact in their lives and those of their community.”

The most likely days for the demonstration on Capitol Hill would seem to be Wednesday 22 or Thursday 23 March.

An economic question too

The strike of TikTok influencers shifts the issue from the political side to the economic one.

This is what Jamal Brown always underlines (certainly not disinterestedly): “The creators of TikTok are small business owners trying to make a living to put food on their tables, teachers who educate the next generation of leaders and innovators of all the days.”

Meanwhile, Americans are divided over a possible ban on TikTok.

Very similar percentages support or oppose the ban, according to a Quinnipiac poll. But a whopping 63% of 18-34 year olds wouldn’t want TikTok banned.

The profession of the influencer

The strike by TikTok influencers brings another issue back into the news: that of a profession, creators on social media platforms, which is increasingly widespread, and which evidently – regardless of the judgment that can be given – is in need of rules.

Let’s remember, to take the Italian case, that influencers don’t necessarily have millionaire earnings. And that the first trade union representing them was born.

We shouldn’t be surprised: if trades evolve, and more and more are born in the virtual world, it is sacrosanct that these new activities have rights and protections.