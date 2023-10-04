In the worst year for mobile phones, this is why Google invests in the Pixel ecosystem (and in Italy)

Listen to the audio version of the article

2023 is the worst year for the smartphone market. We can say it. In Europe, so few phones have not been sold since 2013. Google has always been rather timid, it has never pushed very hard. Until today it was not present on the telephone reseller network and did not have agreements with operators. In fact, the Pixel 5 didn’t even arrive on the Italian market. Something changed with the Pixel 7, which quickly climbed the Amazon rankings and even beat the iPhone. After years on the sly, Google has chosen the eighth generation to make its entry into Italy with retail and carrier partners. The architect of this operation was Michiel van Eldik from Google since 2019 and today Vice President, Partnerships for Devices & Services, EMEA. He is the man who led the strong commercial expansions of Google Pixel in Europe and coordinated new partnerships with retailers and telephone operators. He knows Italy well having held important positions in 3Italia and Wind in Italy, Vimpelcom, Telefonica Germania and Telefonica Digital.

«We are continuing to grow in Europe at an incredible pace – he tells Il Sole 24 Ore -. We have more than doubled the number of countries in which we are present in the last 12 months, building partnerships with fantastic retail and carrier partners. I am proud to say that we believe the EMEA region is a key market for its growth, as can be seen from our strategy in Italy,

Why Italy? And why now that there is an air of crisis on the smartphone market?

Pixel brings together hardware and software, with AI at its core, to deliver simple, fast and intelligent experiences that help people in their daily lives. Whether it’s keeping their private data safe, typing a message with just your voice, or even taking the perfect group photo.

We have also invested heavily in our infrastructure, partnering with major retailers and mobile operators across the region to train over 100,000 sales agents in the coming weeks.

And people around the world are embracing this personal AI experience—in fact, Pixel is the fastest-growing smartphone brand in our key markets and the only one that grew in units sold year over year.

Why did Google choose to collaborate with Vodafone and Unieuro for this launch in Italy?

