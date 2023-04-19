In this optical illusion few can find the four hidden women

Here we are back with our column where even today we will test your observation skills (or patience, depending on the case) by making you find four women within this new optical illusion. Last time you had to figure out what this bird actually was, today the challenge quadruples.

You will be able to observe the whole image directly at the bottom of the news and you will have to understand all the hidden subjects. The work was created by the Ukrainian artist Oleg Shupliak. Not all damsels are easy to spot in the image and according to a survey conducted by the designer only 2% of its users managed to find them all.

On Oleg’s website, the Ukrainian says he drew the picture as a “symbolic composition”, to “enhance the popular argument” of optical illusions. While the former is easy to find as the main subject of the drawing, the other three are a bit more complicated. As always in this case, revealing the first ones will prove to be a piece of cake, but catching them all is not easy.

These works are created mainly for two reasons: because they are loved by the world of the web and why they are a great – little – exercise for our brain. There are also optical illusions that are created for scientific studies, such as this one here for example, while others are created only for pleasure and to put internet users to the test.

