Technology

Seagate® Announced today 4 new external hard drives (HDDs) with designs inspired by Marvel Studios’《Black Panther》story and characters.These officially authorized HDDs will be listed in Taiwan on November 11 this year, under Seagate’sSpecial Edition StorageA new member of the series.

A special tribute to T’Challa (aka “Black Panther”), Shuri and Okoye, this series of special edition HDDs presents fans with one-of-a-kind Marvel art illustrations and customizable RGB LED lighting1which further showcases the characteristics of each character: magenta pays homage to Black Panther, cyan represents Princess Shuri’s innovative style, and yellow highlights the mighty power of elite warrior Okoye.

Offering up to 2TB of capacity, FireCuda external hard drives are compatible with Windows PCs, Macs, PlayStation and Xbox, providing a large space for tech enthusiasts to access large amounts of media, files and games without worrying about operating system issues2.Powered by the USB bus and connected using the USB 3.2 Gen1 interface, while providing universal compatibility and fast transfer speeds, the lightweight design allows《Black Panther》Fans can take their entire media library with them.

In addition to the above 3 limited edition external hard drives, Seagate also announced the exclusive launch of the King of Wakanda FireCuda limited edition external hard drive in Walmart, USA and Asia Pacific. As mentioned above, the design of this hard drive is unique and offers a glimpse of T’Challa’s heroic kingdom. With magenta RGB LED lighting, the lighting effect can also be customized by consumers.

Seagate Special Edition hard drives come with a 3-year limited warranty and 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services™, so users can go on an adventure with peace of mind. These 4 special edition external hard drives will be available in selected Taiwanese distribution channels from November 11, with a suggested price of NT$2,988.

